Flava Flav Nearly Crushed By Boulder In Freak Driving Accident

By Dylan Kemp
thesource.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlava Flav is lucky to be alive after a boulder almost crushed his car. According to TMZ, Flav was driving from Las Vegas to Los Angeles yesterday when heavy rains caused a boulder to tumble down a cliff near La Tuna Canyon and...

thesource.com

Comments / 29

Fox News

Flavor Flav narrowly escapes death after boulder hits his car while driving: 'Grateful to be alive'

Flavor Flav narrowly escaped death on Tuesday when a boulder struck the side of his car while he was driving from Las Vegas to Los Angeles. A representative for the rapper told Fox News that he was making the journey in his white Audi when heavy rain caused a large boulder to tumble down a cliff in La Tuna Canyon. The massive rock flew over the 62-year-old's windshield and slammed onto the right side of his vehicle before continuing its tumble down the cliff.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Flavor Flav In Terrifying Car Accident: Boulder Tumbles Onto Rapper’s Car & He Loses Control

In a holiday miracle, Flavor Flav escaped a potentially deadly fate while on a road trip from Las Vegas to L.A. Flavor Flav narrowly escaped death after a terrifying accident. While on a road trip from Las Vegas to Los Angeles, the 62-year-old’s car was struck by a massive boulder on Tuesday, Dec. 14 per TMZ. The large rock fell down La Tuna Canyon amid the rain, hitting the right side of his car — and forcing him to then lose control.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WHAS 11

Flavor Flav Details Nearly Being Crushed to Death by a Boulder: 'I'm Still Traumatized' (Exclusive)

Flavor Flav is speaking to ET after his scary near-death experience on Tuesday, when a falling boulder nearly crushed him while he was driving. The incident happened as the 62-year-old Public Enemy rapper was driving on La Tuna Canyon and heavy rain caused a boulder to fall down the cliffside. The boulder hit the right side of his vehicle, totaling it. His rep noted to ET that "if Flav had just been a few feet in another direction, the boulder would've killed him."
CELEBRITIES
NME

Flavor Flav avoids accident after a boulder crashed into his car

Flavor Flav has avoided a potentially fatal accident after he swerved off the road yesterday (December 14) after a boulder crashed into his car. As TMZ report, the Public Enemy rapper was driving from Las Vegas to Los Angeles when a boulder from the La Tuna Canyon fell onto the road after significant rainfall.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Flavor Flav Says Giant Boulder Almost Killed Him, Grateful to Be Alive

Flavor Flav says his life flashed before his eyes last week when a giant boulder nearly crushed him to death on the road -- and his takeaway is ... be grateful for every day. The Public Enemy gave us the blow-by-blow of the freaky accident from Tuesday when he was driving from Vegas to L.A., and had to cross the treacherous La Tuna Canyon ... which was pouring down rocks and debris on account of the bad weather.
CELEBRITIES
WSAV News 3

Miami-bound flight crashes, killing music producer and eight others

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC (Nexstar) – A private plane carrying eight people, including music producer ‘Flow La Movie,’ crashed while making an emergency landing at Las Americas Airport in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, the plane’s operator has confirmed. All seven passengers and two crew members were killed in the crash, according to Helidosa Aviation Group. The […]
ACCIDENTS
Motorious

1970 Chevelle SS Found Parked On Garage Lift Since 1978

This ridiculous muscle car is packing some major surprises under the hood and in its history. The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle is one of America’s most excellent muscle car machines ever to hit the asphalt. Of course, there is a considerable following surrounding these incredible cars as they introduced the nation to a new style of Chevy power and performance. This means that the engine is always the star of the show, and there is one engine that shines exceptionally bright in the GM performance line. That motor is the 454 ci LS6 V8 engine, making this car a beast on the streets and the drag strip. Though Chevelles of this specification are getting pretty rare these days, one guy was able to find a beautiful example of one of these ridiculous machines.
CARS
