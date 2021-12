J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives has added two new members to its private credit team as it continues to grow its private lending platform. “We have witnessed significant growth across our private credit platform over the last 18 months, and the addition of Raphael’s expertise in mortgage and asset-backed lending will help us build on this momentum as we continue to provide clients with unique opportunities to drive alpha within portfolios,” said Meg McClellan, head of private credit at J.P. Morgan Private Capital. “The significant growth in assets in our commercial mortgage loan business the past 12 months is testament to our team’s ability to source and execute on debt opportunities.”

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO