NHL

Penguins win fifth in a row/JR takes new NHL post

By Bob Cupp
butlerradio.com
 3 days ago

The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 last night at PPG Paints Arena. It was their fifth victory in a row, matching their longest winning streak of the season....

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins anticipate NHL will issue stricter covid-19 protocols

The NHL has forged through a difficult week in which dozens of players, coaches and team staffers from Florida to British Columbia have been placed into the league’s protocols for covid-19. With the exception of skating and skill development coach Ty Hennes being placed in protocol recently, the Penguins...
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins adjust to NHL's enhanced protocols for covid-19

Against the backdrop of a week that has been chaotic around the NHL because covid-19, the Pittsburgh Penguins’ practice in Cranberry on Saturday was pretty normal. Sure, a handful of players were absent, but for typical hockey-related ailments. But prior to practice, the NHL and the NHL’s Players Association...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Stat Corner: Lightning, Canucks, Hurricanes, Predators, Penguins

The latest edition of the NHL Stat Corner brings you all the latest player and team stats and milestones from around the league over the past two days. A lot of games have been getting postponed due to COVID but for the teams that are generally unaffected or are playing, the stats and milestones never stop.
NHL
NBC4 Columbus

Blaming omicron variant, NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing

The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team personnel. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through Jan. 1 with an evaluation of their impact no later than Jan. 7. The move follows discussions […]
NHL
whdh.com

NHL announces postponement of another upcoming Bruins game

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Hockey League on Friday announced the postponement of next Thursday’s game at TD Garden between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche. Tickets for the game will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which has yet to be determined, according to the NHL. Earlier in...
NHL
KREX

Forsberg, Preds beat Avs 5-2 as both teams battle COVID

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had two goals and an assist and the Nashville Predators beat the streaking Colorado Avalanche 5-2 on Thursday night in a game between rosters wrecked by COVID-19 outbreaks. Tanner Jeannot scored and added an assist, and Roman Josi and Mattias Ekholm also scored. Juuse Saros made 24 saves to […]
NHL
WGR550

Sabres beat Wild in shootout

For the first time since Nov. 19, 2019, the Buffalo Sabres and Minnesota Wild played a hockey game against one another. It was the Sabres getting the last laugh Thursday night by way of a 3-2 shootout win at Xcel Energy Center. Kyle Powell has more:
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Up To 9 Players In COVID Protocols After Taylor Hall And Curtis Lazar Added

BOSTON (CBS) — On the same day it was announced that the Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26 due to concerns about the coronavirus, two more Bruins players have been placed in COVID protocols. The team announced Saturday that they have placed forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar on the list. There are now nine Bruins in total in COVID-19 protocols. Here is the list of players, along with the date they were each placed in COVID-19 protocols: Dec. 14 – Brad Marchand, Craig Smith Dec. 15 – Patrice Bergeron Dec. 16 – Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen Dec. 18 – Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. After Saturday’s announcements, Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina now need to be rescheduled.
NHL

