Special live streamed concert presented by Moment House. Pentatonix has announced Pentatonix: The Evergreen Experience, the three-time GRAMMY Award-winning and multi-platinum selling artist’s full length streamed concert via Moment House. The exclusive live show will be streamed on the premium social live media platform on Sunday, December 19th and Monday, December 20th (depending on territory). The show will highlight the band’s sixth and latest holiday album, Evergreen, as well as other holiday classics from the group’s five other Christmas albums. Special early-bird tickets, priced at $9.99, go on sale today at 1 pm ET and regular priced tickets go on sale Tuesday, December 7th at noon ET.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO