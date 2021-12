PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As home energy costs continue to rise, Attorney General Josh Shapiro introduced Pennsylvania’s new consumer advocate at a roundtable in Bethel Park on Friday afternoon. It will be Patrick Cicero’s job to represent consumers on energy and utility issues before the Public Utility Commission, at the end of a year where home heating costs have risen by more than 10 percent. “Whenever that electric company, Duquesne Light, West Penn Power, Penelec, Columbia Gas, or Pennsylvania American Water comes into the PUC to ask for rate increases, the consumer advocate is there to protect the interest of the consumers,” Cicero...

BETHEL PARK, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO