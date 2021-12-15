Cardinals sign CB Breon Borders off Titans' practice squad

The Tennessee Titans are down a cornerback after the Arizona Cardinals signed Breon Borders off their practice squad on Tuesday.

Borders played well in an expanded role for the Titans in 2020, appearing in six games (five starts) and totaling 27 tackles (one for loss), five passes defensed and one interception before his season ended early due to injury.

Borders made Tennessee’s initial 53-man roster out of training camp in 2021, but fell out of favor and didn’t see much playing time despite the team dealing with injuries at the position.

He was waived back in November before being brought back on the practice squad, where he resided before being poached by the Cardinals on Tuesday afternoon.

Borders appeared in 11 games (no starts) for the Titans this season, tallying five tackles and two passes defensed in just 52 defensive snaps. He has been targeted eight times, allowing three completions for 88 yards and a score.