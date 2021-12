Chadwick Boseman’s brother thinks the actor would approve of a recast T’Challa. This option is one that Marvel Studios has ruled out, though for many fans, it was the wrong call. Of course, we need to see how things are handled in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever before we can really say that. However I know many fans of the character who felt T’Challa was powerful enough that a recast was needed after Boseman’s tragic passing so young. One of them is Chadwick’s brother Derrick. Speaking with TMZ recently the outlets lays out what Derrick Boseman said to them. There’s no actual quote, so I have copied the full text here for you.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO