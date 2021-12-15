ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kylie Minogue has 'always' seen inclusivity in her audience

By Celebretainment
KULR8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKylie Minogue has "always" had inclusivity in her fanbase. The 'I Should Be So Lucky' hitmaker has admitted while she never "set out" to become a figurehead of any movement, she "naturally" wants to see "all walks of life" in the audience at her shows. Speaking to Olly Alexander...

www.kulr8.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Kylie Minogue is 'back in the studio working on new album'

Kylie Minogue is reportedly back in the studio working on new material. The 'I Should Be So Lucky' hitmaker - who is set to release an 'Extended Remixes' edition of her 2020 album 'Disco' on Friday (10.12.21) - is said to have been in a London studio last week starting to write her next collection.
CELEBRITIES
conwaydailysun.com

Kylie Minogue reveals her key beauty tips and reflects on London style

Kylie Minogue has urged fans to "exfoliate" as she reveals her key beauty tips. The 53-year-old singer has given some beauty and grooming advice, and even offered some words of wisdom when it comes to taking off false eyelashes. Asking for her tips as she spoke to Olly Alexander before...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kylie Minogue shares very unexpected news with fans

Kylie Minogue has shocked her fans with a very unexpected announcement – she's landed a cameo in a brand new movie! The Australian singer, 53, shared the news she was set to appear in the new Netflix movie on her Instagram with her 2.3 million followers, writing in the caption: "Well this is a first! Excited to share with you Susan, the bushpig!!!"
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Minogue
Person
Olly Alexander
Person
Olly Murs
newbeauty.com

Lisa Whelchel Seemingly Hasn’t Aged, Audiences Are Stunned

Lisa Whelchel was one of the ‘80s most beloved beauties with big blonde hair and a stunning smile. When she appeared on the ABC special Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes, viewers were stunned by her current appearance. Audiences took to social media to remark on how Whelchel seemingly hasn’t aged.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Shades Nick Cannon For Not Marrying The Mothers Of His Other Children — Watch

Mariah Carey had quite the shady response about her ex Nick Cannon when an interviewer brought up the five children that Nick has with three other women. Nobody is off limits to Mariah Carey‘s shade — not even her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. Mariah, 52, had her latest epic shade moment during an interview with Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming Christmas plans, when host Kevin Frazier broached the subject of Nick’s five children that he shares with three different women, in addition to his and Mariah’s 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. “So let me ask you this: will any of their stepbrothers or stepsisters enjoy Christmas your way?” Kevin said to Mariah. “Because it’s a special way.” But Mariah didn’t give an exact answer, and instead harped on the fact that Kevin used the term “step” when referring to Monroe and Moroccan’s relations to Nick’s other kids.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com

Alicia Keys Responds To Facing Off Against Beyoncé Or Rihanna In "Verzuz"

Alicia Keys is fresh off of the release of her latest album, Alicia, and her press run so far has been quite epic. Nevermind the fact that she got honest about the infamous "Empire State Of Mind" performance at the 2009 VMAs when Lil Mama crashed Alicia Keys and Jay-Z's performance. Her appearance on Drink Champs also included a smoke session, which caught many by surprise.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Fabolous Admits To Sneaking Out Of Diddy's Party & Mariah Carey's Session

Even with all of the drama that goes down on social media, sometimes our favorite artists give us stories that become pop culture highlights. It has been quite a rough last few weeks with the untimely and devastating deaths of both Young Dolph and Virgil Abloh. The two passed away under drastically different circumstances, but their impacts on the culture cannot be ignored.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVShowsAce

Dale Moss Seen With Mystery Lady, Has He Moved On?

Dale Moss had a lot of attention on his latest Instagram post. As Bachelor nation knows, he had a very public breakup with Clare Crawley after being on her season of The Bachelorette. The couple left together a few weeks into filming. After trying to make it work while being...
TV SHOWS
Rolling Stone

Doja Cat Almost Worked With Billie Eilish, Doesn’t Need to Work With Dr. Luke Again, and 11 Other Things You Didn’t Know About Her

In our January cover story, the explosively talented, hugely entertaining, always controversial rapper-singer Doja Cat opened up about her new album, Planet Her, balancing a personal life with the demands of superstardom, and what she thinks about people fighting over her rap bona fides (“They don’t know what they’re talking about”). She also touched on more serious issues that have come up throughout her career, including her shitposting tendencies and her longstanding professional relationship with Dr. Luke. Here’s a roundup of the biggest takeaways, plus bonus content that didn’t make it into the final piece. She’s not a huge fan of her stage...
MUSIC
Vibe

Mariah Carey Releases New Commercial For Mariah Menu At McDonald’s

Mariah Carey made a list and checked it twice as she prepares for the arrival of the Mariah Menu at McDonald’s this holiday season. Starting on Monday (Dec. 13), the specially-curated menu featuring a range of the singer’s favorite items will be available via the McDonald’s app with the $1 minimum daily purchase. In the new commercial for the Mariah menu, decorative lights flicker to the tune of Carey’s holiday hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” which is now certified Diamond and has tallied over 1 billion streams on Spotify. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariah...
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

JoJo Siwa Is Still Friends With Ex-Girlfriend Kylie Prew: ‘I Never Wanted to Lose’ Her

Staying friendly. Less than two months after JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew called it quits on their romance, the pair have remained on good terms. “Ky and I are still really great friends,” the Dancing With the Stars season 30 runner-up, 18, exclusively told Us Weekly at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards in California on Tuesday, December 7. “[We] talked a bit today, a bit yesterday and a ton the day before, which I’m very thankful for. Ky’s a great human and I never wanted to lose Ky out of my life.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy