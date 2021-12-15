ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Youth psychiatric hospital services coming to western Kansas

 4 days ago
TOPEKA — The state of Kansas signed a contract to open in 2023 a licensed 14-bed acute psychiatric hospital in Hays for youth up to 18 years of age, officials said Monday. The facility to be operated by KVC Hospitals, a network of nonprofit children’s psychiatric hospitals and residential treatment centers,...

Hospitals in Kansas, Missouri report spike in COVID cases

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Hospitals in Kansas and Missouri are delaying surgeries, turning away transfers, holding patients in emergency rooms while they wait for beds to open up and desperately trying to hire traveling nurses as COVID-19 cases double and triple before the holidays in an eerie reminder of last year.
KANSAS STATE
Largest police department in Kansas looking for new leader

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Wichita police chief who was one of the first law enforcement officials to call the death of George Floyd a murder has announced that he is resigning. Gordon Ramsay announced Friday morning that he plans to resign from his position on March 1. Ramsay...
GCH will divert patients to other hospitals

--- Due to Junction City - wide water issues, Geary Community Hospital officials have announced that they are currently diverting patients to nearby facilities. Efforts are being coordinated with EMS for safe and immediate transport to facilitate quality care for any patients impacted by this situation. According to a release...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Agricultural organizations collaborate to provide fire and storm relief

Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) is collaborating with the Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) and the Kansas Livestock Association (KLA) to coordinate resources and donations following the devastating wildfires and high winds on Dec. 15. “We know Farm Bureau members of Kansas are willing and eager to help their fellow farmers...
AGRICULTURE
🎥 COVID admissions rapidly rising; hospitals ask community to help

Hospitals across the region including the Kansas City metro are reporting a steep climb in COVID-19 admissions resulting in capacity challenges and crowded emergency rooms. Chief Medical Officers relying on statistical and modeling data are forecasting the highest inpatient numbers linked to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Research tracking the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Kan. schools step up security in response to threats on TikTok

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement agencies and school districts across the United States have been made aware of a purported TikTok post that warns of potential violence “to every school in the USA on December 17, according to a statement from Sedgwick County Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. The posts...
KANSAS STATE
Medicaid now certifies kids for free lunch in Kan., 7 more states

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has added eight states to the 19 where students receiving Medicaid coverage will be automatically added to the program offering free or reduced-price school lunches. Alabama, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, and South Carolina are now part...
KANSAS STATE
Storm warnings issued

BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Tornado Warning National Weather Service Topeka KS 329 PM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Northeastern Dickinson County in central Kansas... Northwestern Geary County in east central Kansas... Southwestern Riley County in northeastern Kansas... * Until 400 PM CST. * At 328 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles northeast of Chapman, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Junction City around 335 PM CST. Grandview Plaza around 340 PM CST. Ogden around 350 PM CST. Manhattan around 355 PM CST. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 288 and 291, and between mile markers 301 and 308. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Names of Wichita police accused of misconduct to stay secret

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The names of Wichita police officers accused of misconduct will remain secret under a new contract approved by the Wichita City Council. The council approved the contract Tuesday after hearing from community activists who said continuing the decadeslong practice of concealing names of officers disciplined for serious misconduct or use of excessive force undermines trust in the department.
WICHITA, KS
COVID toll hits 800,000 to close out year filled with death

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Carolyn Burnett is bracing for her first Christmas without her son Chris, a beloved high school football coach whose outdoor memorial service drew a crowd of hundreds. The unvaccinated 34-year-old father of four died in September as a result of COVID-19 after nearly two weeks...
MISSION, KS
Junction City, KS
