Browns Offense vs. Raiders Defense

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
 5 days ago

The Las Vegas Raiders defense's ability to stop the run has nosedived in recent weeks, currently only 26th in the league in rushing defense.

That presents a big problem going up against the Cleveland Browns, who have a top-five rushing attack in the NFL.

Under Coach Kevin Stefanski, the Browns have continued to operate as one of the league's most consistent teams in running the ball.

Much of that has to do with the Pro Bowl duo of running backs they have in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Hunt, though, won't be playing this week due to an ankle injury, and the Browns will be down three-fifths of their starting offensive line due to COVID-19 or injury.

What they still do have is Chubb, who leads the team with 926 yards and is averaging 5.5 yards per carry despite missing three games himself because of injury.

Backup running back D'Ernest Johnson has also shown well when he's been pressed into action, averaging 5.3 yards per carry.

The Browns still rank only 19th in the league in scoring offense, with a lot of struggles coming in their passing game.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has regressed from the top-10 level he played at last season, currently sporting the worst QBR of his career.

Going through multiple injuries of his own hasn't helped, and Mayfield's supporting cast has fluctuated for most of the season.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is long gone after being released, and other weapons like Jarvis Landry, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and David Njoku all have missed games.

If the Raiders can't stop the Cleveland running game, none of that might matter if Cleveland can execute its style of offense and stay ahead the whole game.

