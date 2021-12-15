Group of men robs Lakeview smoke shop, attacks clerk

CHICAGO — Four men staged a violent robbery at a smoke shop in Lakeview and attacked a store employee.



According to police, the incident happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday night on the 3400 block of North Halsted Street.



Four men entered the Halsted Smoke Shop and pepper-sprayed the 46-year-old clerk. The men then emptied the cash drawer and ran out.

The clerk was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.