Group of men robs Lakeview smoke shop, attacks clerk

By Melissa Espana
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

CHICAGO — Four men staged a violent robbery at a smoke shop in Lakeview and attacked a store employee.

According to police, the incident happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday night on the 3400 block of North Halsted Street.

Four men entered the Halsted Smoke Shop and pepper-sprayed the 46-year-old clerk. The men then emptied the cash drawer and ran out.

The clerk was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made.

