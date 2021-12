The arts and education nonprofit’s new theater opens with a $29,847 grant for performance enhancements from the William G. and Marie Selby Foundation. (December 14, 2021) CreArte Latino was recently awarded a $29,847 grant from the William G. and Marie Selby Foundation. According to Carol Fox Hartz, executive director of CreArte Latino, the funds will be used towards technical equipment and other performance needs. “Thanks to the generosity of the Selby Foundation, we will have more lights, a better sound system, microphones, and a real, classic stage curtain,” says Hartz. She adds that funds are also earmarked for ceiling insulation, acoustic panels, digital mixer, and projector.

