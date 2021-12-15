O-Zone: Just wait

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Zone, reading the O-Zone is a bit depressing and no one can blame the fan base. At the risk of raising the ire of the masses, I would like to attempt some positivity for next year. The defense is not bad. With a real difference-maker coming on board, the unit could be reasonably effective. The offense needs help. We will have a Top 2 pick in each round of the draft. Also, running back/wide receiver Travis Etienne Jr., tight end Dan Arnold, wide receiver/returner Jamal Agnew and possibly wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. should all be back. With free agency and high draft capital, couldn't the offense be put back together relatively quickly?

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO