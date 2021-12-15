ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

O-Zone: Just wait

By John Oehser
Jaguars.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE – Look-ahead Wednesday. Looking at teams such as the Rams, Bucs and Chiefs, I was wondering why some teams are able to stockpile a lot of talent while others – such as the Jags – seem to be a perpetual developmental team that players use before taking the first train...

www.jaguars.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Buccaneers: Leonard Fournette proves Jaguars right on Byron Leftwich

The Buccaneers could lose Byron Leftwich to the Jaguars at the end of the season. The Urban Meyer mess is playing out exactly like everyone predicted since before the season began. Meyer’s baptism by fire in the NFL shows that perhaps the job gets more difficult when everyone is on an even playing field, but now, this disaster could impact the Buccaneers.
NFL
The Spun

“Unnamed” Jaguars Media Member Has Honest Comment About Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer’s time with the Jacksonville Jaguars was a disaster to say the least. He was fired after completing just 13 games with the team. It has become very evident over the past few weeks that Meyer wasn’t a beloved figure in Jacksonville. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, an agent that represents a few Jaguars players received a peace sign emoji from many of his clients after Meyer was fired.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Bucs#Jags#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Jaguars#The Rams And Buccaneers#Ga
Larry Brown Sports

Urban Meyer offers first comments about Jaguars firing

Urban Meyer on Saturday offered his first public comments since being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, stating he was “devastated” by the firing. Speaking to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Meyer denied the allegations made against him regarding his treatment of associates. He also blamed a lack of communication for the controversial benching of running back James Robinson following an early-game fumble.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Cisco
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Jaguars.com

O-Zone: True feeling

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Zone, reading the O-Zone is a bit depressing and no one can blame the fan base. At the risk of raising the ire of the masses, I would like to attempt some positivity for next year. The defense is not bad. With a real difference-maker coming on board, the unit could be reasonably effective. The offense needs help. We will have a Top 2 pick in each round of the draft. Also, running back/wide receiver Travis Etienne Jr., tight end Dan Arnold, wide receiver/returner Jamal Agnew and possibly wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. should all be back. With free agency and high draft capital, couldn't the offense be put back together relatively quickly?
NFL
Jaguars.com

How to Watch, Stream & Listen: Week 15- Texans vs. Jaguars

We've got you covered on how to follow as the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Houston Texans at TIAA Bank Field in Week 15. QB Trevor Lawrence threw for 332 yards and three TDs in Week 1 against Houston, the most passing yards by any rookie in a single game this season. LB Myles Jack posted a team-high nine tackles while LB Damien Wilson and DT Malcom Brown each produced seven tackles.
NFL
Jaguars.com

Jaguars Weekend: December 19

Ashlyn Sullivan, Brian Sexton and John Oehser get you ready as the Jaguars host the Houston Texans at TIAA Bank Field. Jeff Lageman breaks down what went wrong on Trevor's second interception last week and walks through Roy's big sack on Ryan Tannehill. Jaguars Director of Gameday and Event Production Carlos Caceres walks you through what goes into the Jaguars gameday experience.
NFL
Jaguars.com

In and out: Hyde, Farrell out

JACKSONVILLE – Sunday morning again held little mystery for the Jaguars. Veteran backup running back Carlos Hyde will miss the Jaguars' game against the Houston Texans at TIAA Bank Field Sunday at 1 p.m. He was the lone Jaguars player deactivated Sunday because of injury, having been in the concussion protocol since a loss to the Tennessee Titans last Sunday.
NFL
Jaguars.com

Ten things: Texans-Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE – The record is the same, but the feeling is different. That change came Thursday, with former Head Coach Urban Meyer dismissed and Darrell Bevell installed as interim head coach. And if the four games remaining aren't enough to make the 2021 season magically terrific, the Jaguars can change at least part of that season's feeling.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy