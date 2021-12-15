Horned Frog Report: It’s Football Christmas!

Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State is almost ready to take the field for their very first Celebration Bowl. There’s a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes to make this a championship caliber team. That’s where we meet the women behind Jackson State football. “If...
With 10 minutes left to play in the fourth quarter of Kansas City's 34-28 win over the Chargers on Thursday, Patrick Mahomes wasn't too thrilled with himself. The quarterback had just thrown an interception that set the Chargers up with an easy touchdown to give Los Angeles a 21-13 lead.
After just 13 games into his first season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Urban Meyer was fired. Between his unprofessional conduct in the locker room and antics off the field earlier in the year at an Ohio bar, the team made the decision to cut ties. The worst case...
Jackson State was the odds-on favorite to win the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Unfortunately for head coach Deion Sanders, his team didn’t play up to its standards. South Carolina State dominated Jackson State from start to finish, winning by a score of 31-10. Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. led the charge with 166 passing yards and four touchdowns.
Friday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington discuss players skipping Bowl Games and believe Kenny Pickett is doing more harm than good to his draft stock by skipping the Peach Bowl vs Michigan State, while still opting to play in the Senior Bowl.
Bowl season is officially here for college football and there has already been one major upset. UAB took down No. 13 BYU in the Independence Bowl 31-28 which got the Blazers to a 9-4 finish. The Cougars, on the other hand, finish their season 10-3. Blazers quarterback Dylan Hopkins was...
The Jacksonville Jaguars fired former coach Urban Meyer for cause, sources told ESPN on Saturday, with the intention of not paying him the remaining four years of his contract. A source within the organization said the Jaguars' reasons for withholding the remaining guarantees are not tied to one specific incident...
This shouldn’t come as a news flash to anyone, but the NFL didn’t move the Raiders game on Saturday out of safety concerns. They said they did, but they didn’t. There was a plan in place for exactly the scenario that the Browns were in with COVID-19 and the league abandoned it in the 11th hour.
After suffering a fractured right tibia in his leg during a home game against Tulane, Gus Malzahn has been stuck on an elevated platform for three games. Malzahn originally said he would use crutches for at least six weeks while trying to avoid putting any weight on his leg. Previously using a golf cart to get around practice, the UCF coach appears to be ahead of schedule. “I was actually out ...
The Jacksonville Jaguars officially fired head coach Urban Meyer earlier this week. Meyer, who won three national championships at the college football level, lasted less than one full season in the National Football League. Which NFL head coaches are next on the chopping block?. According to CBS Sports NFL insider...
Former Clemson QB and transfer journeyman Chase Brice played his final game of the season today, leading his Appalachian State Mountaineers against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in the Boca Raton Bowl. (...)
Looks like bad news for Iowa State as it gets ready to play Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29: Cyclones star running back Breece Hall announced Saturday that he is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft, and (...)
The Arkansas Razorbacks dropped a brutal nonconference loss Saturday to the Hofstra Pride, 89-81. Not only that, the Razorbacks paid Hofstra to come and beat them on their own floor in Little Rock, according to Jon Rothstein. Aaron Estrada and Jalen Ray both dropped in 22 points for Hofstra. Estrada...
Decoldest Crawford was one of the several big-name recruits to announce his decommitment from LSU following the hire of former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. Now, the four-star wide receiver prospect has made his next big commitment decision. Donning a Nebraska hat and shirt during his signing at Green...
UTEP football scored arguably the best touchdown of the season with a play designed to confuse just about everyone on the field and at home. UTEP was a 13-point underdog to Fresno State in the New Mexico Bowl. So what did they really have to lose?. They played like it,...
Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman kept his comments brief tonight, but packed quite a punch in what he had to say. Musselman appeared visibly shaken by what he described as a lack of effort on his team's part. He made it clear that former Razorback Abayomi "Bebe" Iyioli, who ...
The Dallas Cowboys were able to come away with an impressive 21-6 victory against the New York Giants in Week 15. Dallas now sits at 10-4 on the season and have been playing better football than usually do in most of the past decade. The longtime owner of the Cowboys,...
