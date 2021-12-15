ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

How to Make Fried Chicken Thighs With Spicy Slaw | Gluten-Free Fried Chicken Recipe | Michael Symon

 3 days ago

Thrillist

Popeyes Is Closing Its Last All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken Buffet

Long before Popeyes disrupted the world of fast food with Thrillist's personal favorite fried chicken sandwich, the Louisiana-style fast food joint claimed ownership to a much more under-the-radar phenomenon. Unbeknownst to many, Popeyes had several buffets, and while one by one they closed down, a final Louisiana-based outpost stood—until now, that is.
Mashed

How To Score A Free Wendy's Spicy Chicken Sandwich This Weekend

It's that time of year where it feels like our to-do lists are overflowing with items, and every time we finally get to check something off, there are two more to be added in its place. Between shopping, gift wrapping, tree decorating, and holiday parties, plus all the normal day-to-day tasks, it can easily seem like there aren't enough hours in the day to get everything done, let alone squeeze in anything else. However, if you're able to clear a little bit of room in your schedule for a quick trip to your local Wendy's this weekend, we promise it will be worth your while.
AOL Corp

KFC brings back fried chicken-scented log for holidays, with a woodsy twist

KFC (YUM) is bringing back its famous 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog for the fourth consecutive year. The viral holiday staple typically sells out in just hours. And the 2021 edition features new special packaging and an "enhanced extra crispy scent to fill your home with the aroma of KFC's world-famous fried chicken," the company said in a statement.
theleangreenbean.com

Gluten-Free Chicken Ramen Noodles

These Gluten-Free Chicken Ramen Noodles are perfect for a quick and easy weeknight dinner. Transform leftover chicken into a flavor-packed soup everyone will love!. If you’ve been around a while, you know I’m a big fan of food prep. I often prep lots of different components and then mix and match them during the week for easy meals. One of the things I cook almost every weekend is a batch of chicken. I most often use it for quick salads and rice bowls, but now that the weather is getting colder, I’ve started craving soup.
PhillyBite

Fried Chicken at Bar Poulet in Philadelphia

Located in the Rittenhouse Square neighborhood, this restaurant is a must-visit for those who love fried food. And Unlike many fried chicken restaurants, Bar Poulet offers an extensive wine list from France. In addition to fried chicken, Bar Poules' fine wine list comes directly from France. The bar's wine director...
KUTV

Cooking with Chef Bryan - Pan Fried Chicken with Potatos

Just because something is easy to make doesn’t mean it isn’t elegant. This spatchcock chicken is great for dinner and takes no time at all to make!. 1) Pre-heat your oven to 350 degree’s. 2) On air, I spatchcocked the chicken by removing the backbone, turning over and flattening it...
Fox11online.com

Pomegranate-Glazed Chicken Thighs with Fontina

10 ounces Carr Valley Fontina cheese, shredded and divided (2 1/2 cups) Bring the pomegranate juice, sugar, lemon juice and rosemary to a boil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat; cook and stir until sugar is dissolved. Reduce heat to low. Simmer, uncovered, for 35-40 minutes or until glaze is reduced to about 1 cup, stirring occasionally. Remove rosemary sprigs and discard. Set aside 2/3 cup glaze for serving.
Pepperdine Graphic

Chicken Fried Rice

1) Heat up a cast iron skillet or wok over medium -high heat. 2) Place sesame oil and chicken thighs in; season to taste with salt, pepper, five spice and white pepper powder. You should hear a nice sizzle. Cook 75% of the way through; approximately 2-3 minutes. 3) Push...
Time Out Global

Christmas JFC (Japanese Fried Chicken) at OTOTO

Enjoy a uniquely Japanese winter holiday feast courtesy of OTOTO, where chef Charles Namba will pay homage to the country’s ritual of ordering Kentucky Fried Chicken and a strawberry-topped Asian fruit cream “Christmas cake” every year around December 25. Each $58 JFC (Japanese Fried Chicken) set for two from the Echo Park sake bar (ordered via sister restaurant Tsubaki's Tock page) includes five pieces of bone-in buttermilk sansho fried chicken, shrimp macaroni gratin, ume-dressed daikon salad, cabbage slaw and a large buttermilk biscuit from Silver Lake’s All Day Baby.
americastestkitchen.com

5 Things I’ve Learned About Frying Chicken (and I’ve Fried Hundreds)

Looking to improve your fried chicken game? You’ve come to the right place. Fried chicken is the ultimate comfort food. When done right, it’s flavorful, juicy, and (most importantly) so, so crunchy. But making it at home can be problematic. Your chicken is soggy. Your chicken is burnt. It’s overcooked. Or even worse, it’s undercooked. It’s enough to make you question why you didn’t just get in the car and head to KFC.
rachaelrayshow.com

One-Pan Pasta: Mini Meatballs with Orecchiette and Escarole | Rachael Ray

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. "If you like wedding soup," says Rach, "you're gonna love this dish!" She created it after John asked her to...
rachaelrayshow.com

Lamb Chops with Dijon and Herb Crust and Swirls of Minty Peas | Rachael Ray

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This is an easy dinner that's also "fancy" enough to serve for special occasions, including your holiday table. Rach says...
rachaelrayshow.com

Slow Cooker Chicken and Biscuits | Rachael Ray

Rach's belly-warming chicken and biscuit meal is made in a slow-cooker—perfect for busy weeknights. For more multi-cooker meals, try this Instant Pot French Onion Soup or Slow-Cooked Creamy Mushroom Tomato Chicken Thighs. Dredge the chicken pieces in ½ cup flour and season with salt and pepper. Heat EVOO...
