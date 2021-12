The Heartland Community Foundation has established three Disaster Relief Funds to meet the emergency needs in each Ellis, Rooks, and Trego Counties. The Ellis County Disaster Relief Fund, the Rooks County Disaster Relief Fund, and the Trego County Disaster Relief Fund will be able to grant immediate money to nonprofit organizations offering relief services in the impacted areas — following a major emergency, weather event, or other disaster, like the windstorm and wildfires our region experienced on Wednesday.

