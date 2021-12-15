ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

William James 'Bill' Cottman, Jr.

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Cottman, William James "Bill" Age 77 died peacefully on Sunday, December 5. Preceded in...

www.startribune.com

villages-news.com

William Allen Oster Jr.

Our beloved William Allen Oster Jr. passed away at home in the Villages on Sunday, November 21, 2021. He was born in Providence, Rhode Island on September 18, 1939, the son of William Allen and Edna Adella (Barney) Oster. He was the husband to wife Barbara (Otto) Oster, whom he married on September 15, 1973 and doted on for 42 years until her passing in 2015. He was father to sons Michael Steven Oster (wife Carolyn), Dr. Richard Todd Oster (wife Debra), and Jeffrey Mark Oster. His loyal dog, Peanut, kept him company these recent years since Barb’s passing. Bill and Barb came to the Villages in August of 2001 and, being the generous people they were, became immediately involved in a number of the Villages charities and groups serving the local communities including Villagers for Veterans through which Bill drove veterans to appointments and helped support his military community. Barb and Bill organized events and benefits that raised thousands of dollars for various charities. Bill was instrumental in the planning and execution of Honor Flights that flew hundreds of veterans to Washington D.C. to tour war memorials; he was honored to attend a flight in 2021 as a veteran. Prior to the Villages, he and Barbara resided in Wakefield, Rhode Island. Bill enlisted in the United States Navy in 1958 serving 19 years in active duty achieving the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer. After leaving active duty, he worked on submarines at Electric Boat in Groton, CT and volunteered with the Disabled American Veterans in his spare time. Bill was later self-employed doing television repair prior to his full retirement in 2001. Bill had a story for all occasions, was quick with a corny joke, and thrived off connections with family and loved ones. He was an avid golfer and made immediate friends with whomever was added to his foursome. He often thought best with his stomach, sharing meals he would never let you pay for and talking way past dessert into the evening about all that was Life. It seemed he could lead you to the solutions already inside you – he pointed to you as you spoke the key sentence and said “click!” His deep caring for others radiated warmth giving a sense of home to anyone who entered his house. Bill gave us all so much: humor, advice, support, and time. He was deeply loved and will be missed.
THE VILLAGES, FL
TBR News Media

Remembering William Thomas Leonard, Jr.

Bill Leonard and the sea were a perfect fit and inseparable. He was born on Dec. 21, 1928 and spent his early childhood on Gnarled Hollow Road (first house on the left) in East Setauket, New York. The Leonard home was just a stone’s throw from Setauket Harbor and just around the corner from the Rolston’s grocery store, where his father was manager. Setauket Harbor was Bill’s “playground” and he’d tell you the marshy area behind his house “produced the finest muck in the world.”
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
houstonherald.com

JAMES C. LANCASTER JR.

James C. “Jay” Lancaster Jr., 82, son of James C. Lancaster and Cassie (Hunsperger) Lancaster, passed away at his home in Houston, Mo., on Dec. 9, 2021. Jay is survived by his wife of 31 years, Elizabeth (Liz) Lancaster; one daughter, Lexie L. Lancaster of West Plains, Mo.; one brother, Eddie Lancaster of Koshkonong, Mo.; and lots of cousins, nieces and nephews.
HOUSTON, MO
Star News Group

James Irwin Moorman, Jr.

James Irwin Moorman, Jr. (Jim), 54, of Brick, New Jersey passed away with his family by his side on Saturday, December 11, 2021 from a rare form of cancer. For 139 days — more than four long, trying months — his faith never faltered. Jim stayed strong for his family until his last breaths.
BRICK, NJ
WSJM

James Johnson, Jr.

James Clifford Johnson, Jr., 59, of Dowagiac, Michigan passed away on December 3, 2021 at his home. Arrangements entrusted to Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services 926-9440. Posted On: Tuesday, December 7, 2021 4:00 PM.
DOWAGIAC, MI
Natchez Democrat

Frederick James Carter Jr.

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Frederick “Freddy” James Carter, Jr., 28, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Nov. 26, 2021, in Natchez, MS, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Natchez, MS, with Rev. Dr. J. L. Hammett officiating; burial will follow at Clarmount Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Times-Union Newspaper

James William ‘JW’ Clark

NORTH MANCHESTER – James William “JW” Clark Sr., 73, Liberty Mills, died Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. He was born in Rochester, on Aug. 22, 1948, to James W. and Myrtle Lucile Clark. On Nov. 16, 1968, JW married Golda Sue Farmer. Honoring...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN

