Sacred Heart School will present its annual Christmas program and band concert at 6:15pm on Thursday, December 16. The evening will kick off with band students in grades 5-8 playing a variety of Christmas favorites. Following the band, The Mystery of Simon Shepherd Christmas program will be performed by students in Kindergarten-grade 8 and will feature acting, singing, and dancing. A dress rehearsal is scheduled for Wednesday, December 15, at 1:00pm. Both performances will be held in the school gymnasium and are open to the public.

EDUCATION ・ 5 DAYS AGO