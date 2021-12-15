ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comedy Night, 4 Great Stand Ups, Free Admission

skiddle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article7:30pm til 10:45pm (last entry 10:00pm) Chris Kehoe, Paul Campbell, Lovell Smith, Harry Stachini, Roland Gent. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try...

www.skiddle.com

funcheap.com

Cobb’s Free Winter Comedy Night w/ Joe Klocek (Secret Guest List)

FREE with RSVP (otherwise tickets are $20). – Must RSVP no later than 5pm the night of the show. Thursday, December 16 – 8pm – RSVP – Just Added! “Get It!? with Joe Klocek”. December 2021 – Christmas Week Shows. Wednesday, December 22 – 8pm...
COBB, CA
creativeloafing.com

Wish you were Elsewhere Comedy Night

We are pumped to bring comedy night to Grant Park the second Monday of every month. Featuring some of ATL’s best comics, snacks, and drink specials. Jake from Heaps ATL will be serving his delicious NZ pies and sides!. Taproom opens at 6:30pm, show starts at 8!No cover.
TV & VIDEOS
Iowa State Daily

Stand Up Comedy Club helps students perfect comedy performances

The Iowa State Stand Up Comedy Club (SUCC) is a group of students that write and perform stand up comedy locally in Ames. There are around 11 members with an average of 30 to 35 people that come to watch their shows. The club meets every Wednesday from 6 to...
IOWA STATE
skiddle.com

Lay Down Comedy #3

7:00pm til 9:30pm (last entry 7:30pm) This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. We BACK once again at The Dulcimer in snowy Chorlton with a sort-of festive stand-up comedy spectacular. This night is turning into an unmissable free event so get your sack down there, Santa.
TV & VIDEOS
Person
Dave Spikey
hamlethub.com

Comedy Night in Wilton Sells Out Again!

Fans of live, stand-up comedy don’t need to head down to a club in New York City for a fix. The second Comedy Night in Wilton was held at the Cannon Grange on Saturday, Dec. 11, featuring laughs from six top local comedians and noshworthy snacks from area restaurants.
WILTON, CT
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
DoYouRemember?

Valerie Bertinelli Says She Hated Kissing One ‘Brady Bunch’ Star

Valerie Bertinelli found fame as Barbara Cooper on One Day at a Time. She was only 15 at the start of the show and struggled with growing up in front of an audience. In her memoir, she admitted that she felt very insecure and struggled with body image while on the show. Things didn’t help when her character, Barbara, began to attract boys. She hated kissing one guest star in particular, and you may have recognized him from The Brady Bunch.
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Peter Aykroyd, 'SNL' writer and actor, dead at 66

Peter Aykroyd, an Emmy-nominated writer, former "Saturday Night Live" cast member and brother to Dan Aykroyd, has died at age 66. The popular sketch comedy series paid tribute to Aykroyd during this week’s episode of the show, which was hosted by "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor Simu Liu. The show briefly showed a card revealing Aykroyd's death that was displayed along with a picture of him from when he was a featured player on the show from 1979-1980.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Il Divo star Carlos Marin dies from COVID-19

Il Divo star Carlos Marin has died from COVID-19 at the age of 53. The singer fell ill earlier this month and was subsequently put in a coma by doctors at Manchester Royal Hospital as he battled the virus. In a statement on their Twitter account, Il Divo said: "It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn reveals it's been a 'long day' in candid home photo

Goldie Hawn has opened the doors inside her beautiful Los Angeles home to share a candid photo following a "long day". The Hollywood star took to Instagram this week to share a picture of her curled up on the sofa with her pet dog Rory, who was also half asleep.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
POPSUGAR

How to Dress For a Movie Premiere Theme, as Taught by Jaden and Jada Pinkett Smith

Want to see the picture-perfect definition of understanding the (fashion) assignment? Look no further than Jaden and Jada Pinkett Smith at The Matrix Resurrections premiere. While attending a screening in San Francisco on Saturday, the mother-son duo walked the green carpet dressed to the nines in outfits that were very on-theme for the sci-fi film, which stars Jada as Niobe. Styled by Georgia Medley, Jada wore a red strapless Giambattista Valli gown with a voluminous train and matching stockings, seemingly as a nod to the famous red pill vs. blue pill decision featured in The Matrix franchise. She accessorized with Swarovski jewelry and red lace-up Flor de Maria heels.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's cosy LA home is every family's dream

With homes in locations from Manhattan to Vancouver, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have an impressive property portfolio, but it's their home in Los Angeles where they spent lockdown that's oh-so cosy. The couple, who have been together for 38 years, have shared several insights into their home life, showcasing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'SNL': Kenan Thompson Reportedly Earning Six-Figures for His New Creative Endeavor

Kenan Thompson's life story is reportedly worth a hefty penny. Page Six reports that the long-standing Saturday Night Live star has sold the rights to a comedy-filled memoir for a $1 million paycheck. Sources told the publication that the former Nickelodeon staple had two book concepts in the works. The humorous memoir option is what caught the publisher's attention for a seven-figure payday. A rep for SNL refused to comment on the reported deal.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Killer Legs In A Black Micro Dress For The 'Voice' Finale--OMG!

She may be petite, but Ariana Grande sometimes looks like she has legs to rival those of catwalk supermodels – especially if her latest social media pics are anything to go by! The 28-year-old “Santa Tell Me” singer showed off her enviable (and seemingly never-ending) pins on Instagram on Monday, December 13th, in a stunning one-shouldered black micro-dress that stopped us in our tracks!
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Kate McKinnon Returning to SNL This Weekend Following 7-Episode Hiatus

Kate McKinnon‘s Saturday Night Live hiatus comes to an end this weekend, when seven-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish serves as host and musical guest. Wenowdis thanks to a new promo released by NBC, which sees McKinnon prod Eilish about her upcoming 20th birthday and a mischievous Norwegian Christmas gnome that sneaks into her apartment late at night. (It’s a whole thing.) McKinnon last appeared on SNL during the Season 46 finale, when she and longtime castmates Cecily Strong and Pete Davidson first fueled speculation that they were moving on from the late-night sketch series. But over the summer, our sister site Variety...
TV & VIDEOS

