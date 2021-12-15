ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy reduces loss of meaning and suicidal ideation among cancer patients

By Beth Ellwood
PsyPost
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent findings published in the journal ACS Pharmacology & Translational Science suggest that psilocybin, in conjunction with psychotherapy, reduces suicidal ideation and loss of meaning among patients with life-threatening cancer. These mental health improvements were maintained months to years following treatment. Cancer patients are at increased risk of suicidal...

