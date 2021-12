Disney and Google said they reached a deal to restore ESPN, ABC and other channels to YouTube TV, two days after a contract dispute knocked them off the streamer, Variety reports. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Google said the price for YouTube TV would remain $64.99/month with the Disney renewal but that it would still grant the $15 credit to users that it promised when the networks went dark Friday night after the companies had failed to reach a new deal. “We have already started to restore access to Disney networks like ESPN and FX, including their live and on-demand...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 18 HOURS AGO