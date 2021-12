As a young player, the Olympic Games are always on your mind. The first time I watched was Beijing 2008, and I remember the men’s badminton final was between two of the sport’s biggest stars [China’s Lin Dan and Malaysia’s Lee Chong Wei]. From there, I hoped that I could make it to the Olympics; it was a dream for me. And when the IOC President announced my participation and I was selected to go to Tokyo, it was one of the best moments of my life, because my dream was coming true.

