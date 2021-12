One of Iowa's unique pieces of history was first dug by a man and his sons, 163 years ago. Back in 1858, a sawmill stood not far from where this tunnel, carved into the limestone base of an Iowa park, is today. William Harmon needed a way to get water from the nearby Middle River to power the sawmill. He and his three sons went to work. They dug a tunnel to get the water through... quite a venture when you consider the aptly-named Harmon Tunnel is just under 150-feet long.

IOWA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO