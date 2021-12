Lewis Hamilton is set to face punishment for skipping the FIA’s season-ending gala in Paris this week, the newly-elected president of Formula One’s governing body has confirmed.Mohammed Ben Sulayem said he had sympathy for Hamilton but insisted that rules must be followed and added: “If there is any breach, there is no forgiveness on this.”Hamilton and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff skipped the Thursday night gala, despite Article 6.6 of the F1 regulations requiring the top three drivers in the Championship to be present. It is unclear what type of sanctions are at the FIA’s disposal.“Forgiveness is always there...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO