Hair Care

Legendary Hairstylist Guido Palau on the Moments That Define His Career

anothermag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith an illustrious career that spans nearly three decades, anyone would be hard-pressed to pick out five moments that stood out as life-defining. For Guido Palau, this task was near impossible, as the hairstylist’s work has defined eras, shaped trends and birthed some of the most enduring fashion imagery produced in...

www.anothermag.com

Footwear News

Billy Porter Sparkles in Sequined Dress With Dramatic Sharp Shoulders and 6-Inch Heels at Fashion Awards 2021

You can always count on Billy Porter to make a statement. Ahead of his hosting duties last night at the 2021 Fashion Awards in London, Porter made quite the entrance. The “Pose” actor arrived on the red carpet with an entourage of dancers, however his outfit still managed to the steal the show. For one of the biggest nights on the British agenda, the singer wore a glittery patterned gown and black platform boots by Richard Quinn. The silver and black dress was complete with sculpted shoulders that curved on the sides of his face. Porter paired his embellished ensemble with Jimmy Choo’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Guido Palau's new hair book brings his Instagram to life

Though our regular lives have been on hiatus for the better part of two years, creativity never stops, particularly if you're legendary hairstylist Guido Palau. When the photo shoots, runway shows, editorials, and ad campaigns slowed down due to COVID, he didn't. Instead, he picked up his styling tools and his phone, and shot what would become his latest book, #HairTests.
HAIR CARE
Variety

Creating the Costumes of ‘West Side Story’: From Jeans You Can Dance In to Anita’s Flowing Dresses

The Jets and the Sharks, the rival gangs at the center of Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story” (in theaters now), battle over turf and bragging rights in a rapidly gentrifying sliver of 1950s Manhattan. Their conflict is fueled in part by racism and tribalism, as well as a mounting sense of economic insecurity. At times, tensions explode in knife fights and slugfests (all impeccably choreographed — this is a musical, after all). Their differences are also illustrated by the clothes they wear when attending dances or squaring off at rumbles. For the Jets, the group of Caucasian “delinquents” run...
WWD

The Biggest Fashion News Stories of 2021

Click here to read the full article. As the coronavirus pandemic extended into 2021, major brands and companies were committed to bouncing back from its impact on business with new initiative and shakeups that dominated the year’s news cycle. The biggest fashion news of 2021 included major changes at design houses, including fashion designer Daniel Lee suddenly leaving Bottega Veneta, and monumental deaths among the industry’s most revered figures, such as Virgil Abloh, Alber Elbaz and Elsa Peretti.More from WWDRemembering the People We Lost in 2021Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2022Photos of the Fashion in 'And Just Like That' The year also saw...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
anothermag.com

This Alexander McQueen Book Showcases the Talent of Welsh Youth

Evident in Sarah Burton’s collections for Alexander McQueen is a deep fascination with history – particularly the history of the British Isles. Ancient lore and recent realities have been carefully woven into her collections, from the writings of the Brontë sisters and the industrial mills of northern England, to the revival of forgotten ancient crafts like “beetling”. Burton’s particularly romantic Autumn/Winter 2020 collection was a love letter to the valleys of South Wales, with the house launching an educational youth programme, as well as a joyful corresponding book, in the same area.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
GMA

10 hot holiday makeup and nail ideas

Check out this glittering (for grown-ups) mashup of hot holiday nail art, makeup ideas and more glam looks to consider trying for Christmas, New Year’s Eve and beyond.
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Hair#Black Hair#Another
anothermag.com

Gucci and Ronan McKenzie Celebrate Black Women Artists in New London Show

Earlier this year, Gucci opened a temporary retail space in east London. The venue, called Gucci Circolo Shoreditch, was launched in October as a striking, multisensory showroom for the fashion house’s special collections, as well as for events. But now, only two months after opening its doors, the space is entering its “final phase”.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Elevates Her Height in Puma Platform Sneakers With Bedazzled Gucci Top & Skinny Jeans

Sofia Vergara is always one to turn heads, whether she’s making a public appearance or simply stepping out to run an errand. Yesterday, on Dec. 16, the “Modern Family” alum was spotted in L.A. doing the latter, hitting the pavement in her favorite Puma sneakers as of late. She paired the affordable style, dubbed the Cali Wedge, with an off-white Gucci crewneck sweatshirt featuring bedazzled lettering and ripped jeans. You can cop the exact Gucci “1921” sweatshirt adorned with black crystals for $1,450. The Walmart fashion designer, who also donned a quilted black leather YSL crossbody bag, has worn the same elevated Puma style on a number of occasions recently, even pairing them with skirts and dresses as well as jeans. Vergara, 49, pulled her look together by masking up in a pink and black leopard print face covering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) Ahead, shop the popular Puma look and others similar to it for yourself. To Buy: Puma Cali Wedge Sneakers, $80 (was $90); dsw.com To Buy: Alexander McQueen Women’s Suede Oversized Sneakers, $580; saksfifthavenue.com To Buy: Kate Spade Lift Sneakers, $128; saksfifthavenue.com Click through the gallery to see Sofia Vergara’s street style evolution through the years. 
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
anothermag.com

Dior’s Homage to Beat and the Men Who Made It

Lead ImageDior Autumn/Winter 2022 MenswearPhotography by Brett Lloyd. For the Spring/Summer 2021 issue of AnOther Magazine Kim Jones, who as artistic director of men’s collections at Dior and of haute couture, ready-to-wear and fur collections for women at Fendi, already has one of the longest titles in fashion, added editor to his resume. His febrile, restless mind shaped our Document section, delving into books that he, as a self-avowed and avid, even obsessive bibliophile, not only collects but covets and consumes. From his library of thousands of rare first editions, he selected a tranche of titles relating to the Beat movement, the mid-20th century American literary school that shifted the way the modern word is written. “I feel what’s interesting is looking at books that altered the way people think, the authors and the audience too,” Jones said. “Pioneering America, freedom and the road and poetry that was groundbreaking for the time.” Jones’ selection from his collection included a hand-typed letter by Jack Kerouac outlining the plot and idea for On The Road, and Kerouac’s mother’s copy of Big Sur.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

Reese Witherspoon Revealed the Aha Moment That Changed the Course of Her Career

Reese Witherspoon’s career has seriously grown over the course of the past few decades. Witherspoon started out as a child actress in the ’90s, and has since become an Oscar winner, in-demand producer, book club enthusiast, and mom of three. But the actress’ career wasn’t always where it is today, and it actually took a major epiphany for Witherspoon to realize she was ready to reclaim control over her career. “I had a whole moment when I was about 34, where I started to realize I was letting other people be in a lot of control over my life and I...
CELEBRITIES
SPY

The Best Denim Shirts for Men

The denim shirt is a go-anywhere, do-anything piece, which makes it surprising that it hasn’t earned certified closet staple status in quite the same way as a white t-shirt or hoodie. But the outfit-elevating potential of a denim shirt means that once you have one, you’ll reach for it as often as you do your favorite tees. Denim shirts are also a great all-season piece. They’re lighter than a denim jacket but warmer than a regular button-down; you can just as easily wear it over a tee on a warm summer evening as you can under a long coat in...
APPAREL
Elle

Here's Beyoncé Kissing Jay-Z in a Sparkly Silver Gucci x Balenciaga Suit

Last night, Beyoncé publicly shared a rare kissing photo with her husband, Jay-Z, to mark his birthday. Bey posted a carousel of shots from their celebration, with a few images featuring just her alone in her fantastic sparkly silver Gucci x Balenciaga suit. This is primarily Beyoncé's outfit post after all, even if it was Jay-Z’s day.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

Jay-Z Is Already Wearing the Impossible-to-Get Tiffany Blue Patek Philippe Nautilus

Are you frantically searching for a way to get a hold of the just-dropped Tiffany Blue Patek Phillipe Nautilus? It might help to have a working relationship with one of the brands. Case in point: Just eight days after it was introduced to great fanfare, musician and businessman Jay-Z is already wearing the hype-inducing timepiece. He showed it off earlier this week while hanging out with The Harder They Fall director Jeymes Samuel at a special screening of the film, which he produced, on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Although the legendary rapper is a serious watch collector, one has to assume...
BEAUTY & FASHION

