CI Financial buys Columbia Pacific Wealth Management

By Market Watch
ForexTV.com
 5 days ago

CI Financial Corp. said Wednesday it would pay an undisclosed sum to acquire Columbia Pacific Wealth Management, which has $6.4 billion in assets under management (AUM) for high-net-worth and...

forextv.com

