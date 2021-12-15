Roku price target slashed to $190 at Morgan Stanley, new Street low

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) was founded in 2009 and is a sort of analog to YouTube, only with Chinese characteristics for the appropriate audience. The company's mission is to "enrich the daily lives of the younger generation in China," which I think BILI does quite well. Anyway, in all key economic metrics (MAU, DAU, MPU), the number of users increased by 35%, 35%, and 59% (year-on-year) respectively in the last quarter (Q3 FY2021). That looks like a pretty impressive result considering that the growth in FY2020 quarterly results was associated with a rather "low base" - the pandemic and restrictive measures (quarantines) literally forced the Chinese to be at home a lot more than before, so demand for Bilibili's service increased sharply compared to FY2019:
Comments / 0