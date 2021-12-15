ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roku price target slashed to $190 at Morgan Stanley, new Street low

By Chris Ciaccia
Cover picture for the articleRoku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares are dipping on Wednesday as Morgan Stanley has slashed its price target on the streaming giant to $190 from $295, a new low on Wall Street, citing slowing growth and concerns over gross margins. Analyst Benjamin...

Sell-Off? Correction? 3 Stocks to Buy That Are Already 50% Off Their Highs

With a discounted stock price, the Chewy's value proposition deserves a closer look. Palantir's state-of-the-art AI benefits government and enterprise businesses alike. Lemonade's big splash into auto insurance could be the catalyst this stock needs. Even though the S&P 500 is trading close to its all-time high, tech investors have...
ViacomCBS: Yield Chasing Gone Bad

ViacomCBS shares have been in a strong downtrend. If there one real guarantee in this market, it is that people will chase a high yield product without doing due diligence. From bidding up premiums on closed end funds or buying decaying assets at unjustifiable prices, we think this madness will only end when they come out with 5X leveraged funds.
Bilibili Stock: 5 Reasons To Sell

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) was founded in 2009 and is a sort of analog to YouTube, only with Chinese characteristics for the appropriate audience. The company's mission is to "enrich the daily lives of the younger generation in China," which I think BILI does quite well. Anyway, in all key economic metrics (MAU, DAU, MPU), the number of users increased by 35%, 35%, and 59% (year-on-year) respectively in the last quarter (Q3 FY2021). That looks like a pretty impressive result considering that the growth in FY2020 quarterly results was associated with a rather "low base" - the pandemic and restrictive measures (quarantines) literally forced the Chinese to be at home a lot more than before, so demand for Bilibili's service increased sharply compared to FY2019:
Dover Corporation is upgraded at Wells Fargo after M&A deals improve profile

Wells Fargo upgrades Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to a Equal Weight from Underweight after noting that the announced transactions by the company last week will contribute to solid earnings growth expectations in 2022. The firm thinks the larger deal sizes along with current balance sheet capacity leave upside bias to 2023 estimates on DOV.
Nio impresses Bank of America with ET7 reveals, expansion plans

Bank of America reiterates a Buy rating on Nio (NYSE:NIO) after taking in the electric vehicle maker's product event over the weekend. Nio (NIO) will kick off order confirmation of the flagship ET7 on January 20 and plans to start making deliveries on March 28, 2022. During the event, Nio (NIO) is noted to have highlighted 20 new features and specs that have been added or enhanced, including the 0-100 km/h acceleration improved to 3.8 seconds from 3.9 seconds.
SIVR: Silver Denomination And Price Action Reveal Bull Case

Denomination of assets and securities in ounces of silver reveal insights into the current conditions of key market sectors otherwise unknown. For thousands of years, silver has formed a key foundation for the establishment of a globally accepted or a universal monetary system relying on trust and fixed quantities, sometimes long before gold was used as the prevailing monetary metal. The introduction of currency units as receipts for money has introduced another layer over the true measure of an asset's or a security's value, masking the ability to derive important observations about the state of the economy by observing the performance of companies comprising an index or an important commodity as examples. Denominating of assets and securities in silver provides valuable insight into their true values, and technical analysis can be applied to these price ratio charts to reveal several key insights for application into nominal price charts and investment strategies.
Bitcoin slips, dropping below key technical level

Cryptocurrencies are down slightly along with stocks this morning. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) -2.4% is now trading below its 200-day moving average of about $47.1K, a technical support level it hasn't breached since the end of September. The relative strength index is still above oversold territory, north of 30, having fallen below...
Tesla and Lucid Group are lower after Guggenheim puts the brakes on the runway bull case

Guggenheim heads into 2022 with a cautious stance on the electric vehicle sector. Analyst Ali Faghri: "In the near term, however, we believe EV adoption may fall short of industry forecasts, particularly in the US due to a less onerous regulatory backdrop and limited product launches in key market segments. We also see insufficient domestic charging infrastructure and battery capacity as near-term bottlenecks."
SPAC ITHAX Acquisitions gains on deal to take travel tech firm Mondee public

SPAC ITHAX Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITHX) rose 0.7% in premarket trading after agreeing to take travel technology firm Mondee public in a deal that will value the combined companies at about a $1B. The deal includes $241.5M cash held in trust by ITHAX as well as a $50M PIPE from investors including...
Fiverr: Still Potential Downside Even After 40% Correction

Fiverr has been a clear beneficiary of the global pandemic as consumers have shifted to more freelance work than ever before. Fiverr (FVRR) has been a significantly beneficiary of the global pandemic, seeing the stock rise over 400% since the stock of 2020. However, 2021 has been a more difficult year with the stock pulling back over 40% as investors have been more cautious around significant COVID winners.
Rocket Companies acquires Truebill for $1.275B cash

Founded in 2015, Truebill currently has 2.5M members, and has doubled its user base in just the last year. The company currently analyzes $50B in monthly transaction volume and has saved consumers more than $100M since its founding. This acquisition brings millions of clients to the Rocket platform and is...
BofA follows GS downgrading lithium - SQM to sell on election

Bank of America out with a ratings cut on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM), taking the Company down to sell following last night's landslide victory for "far left" presidential candidate Boric. Fears include higher taxes, interference in existing concessions, and the creation of a state-owned enterprise in charge...
Verso takeover is called a negative for Graphic Packaging and WestRock

Wells Fargo warns that the acquisition of Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS) by BillerudKorsnas could clip the earnings potential for Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) and WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK). Analyst Gabe Hajde: "Overall, we see the strategic reasoning behind the acquisition given its abundant/cost-effective fiber supply. We think BillerudKorsnas is planning its...
Broadcom dips as Apple reports sway investors' sentiments

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares were off slightly in pre-market trading, Monday, as investors continued to go back-and-forth with the chipmaker following reports about what Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) might have in the works regarding its wireless semiconductor plans. Broadcom (AVGO) was off by 1.6%, Monday, but that decline ran counter to the company's...
Rocket CEO assures investors that Truebill buy fuels growth, even as stock hits low

Rocket Companies CEO Jay Farner said Monday that its $1.275B acquisition of financial services app Truebill gives the mortgage provider access to customers it can eventually bring into its loan sales funnel, expanding its ability to grow market share. The remarks came as news of the deal sent shares to a fresh 52-week low.
