Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are making sure that their connection extends beyond one another. On Sunday (December 5), the pop superstar, 52, and actor, 49, took all of their children (sans Affleck's eldest child, Violet) out for a trip to the Regency Theater in Los Angeles. While this isn't the first time that the power couple has brought together their young ones on an outing, it serves as a reminder as to how they want to blend their past with the present. While Affleck shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 16, Seraphina Rose, 12, and Samuel, 9, Lopez shares two children with her ex-husband Marc Anthony: twins Max and Emme, 13.

