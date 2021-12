Locally-Owned and Operated Coworking Provider Makes Strides in Growth. December 16, 2021 // Franchising.com // LOUISVILLE, Colo. - Office Evolution - the provider of locally owned and operated flexible workspaces across the U.S. - is wrapping up a successful 2021. The brand continued to expand its national footprint as a result of strong demand from small and medium-sized businesses and remote workers looking for suburban workplaces. As the country saw a shift in the workplace, many professionals adapted to hybrid and remote work. Office Evolution continued to define their brand as small businesses supporting local small business owners. By providing professionals with coworking spaces that are close to home, easy to access, and epitomize a thriving business community, Office Evolution showed once again why it is one of the strongest concepts in the industry.

