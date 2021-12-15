ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

WOWorks Continues Partnership with The GIANT Company with Four New Locations, Including a Co-Branded Restaurant Concept

By Saladworks
franchising.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParent Company of Good-For-You Restaurant Franchises Introduces Two New Saladworks and Frutta Bowls Co-Branded Restaurants Inside Popular Grocery Store Chain. December 15, 2021 // Franchising.com // ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - WOWorks, the parent company of good-for-you restaurant brands Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and The Simple Greek, is continuing its...

www.franchising.com

Comments / 0

Related
franchising.com

Give the Gift of Delicious Options with Dickey’s Multi-Brand Gift Cards

The barbecue concept now offering universal gift cards for all Dickey’s Restaurant Brands. December 21, 2021 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - Dickey’s Restaurant Brands is making it easy to give the perfect gift this holiday season without the crowded malls, long checkout lines or empty shelves! Get your favorite Foodie the perfect gift of Dickey’s Restaurant Holiday Gift Cards.
FOOD & DRINKS
franchising.com

Outdoor Living Brands Continues to Strengthen its Portfolio with the Addition of Superior Fence & Rail

The acquisition of Superior Fence and Rail provides diversification opportunities for franchisees and offers additional home improvement services for their clients. December 21, 2021 // Franchising.com // Richmond, VA - Outdoor Living Brands recently announced that it has acquired Superior Fence & Rail, a national brand in the fencing category.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Footwear News

Authentic Brands Group Partners With JD Group to Sell Reebok in 2,850 Stores

As 2022 gets closer, the strategy for Reebok’s revival is slowly coming into focus. Authentic Brands Group (ABG), the retail and marketing powerhouse that acquired Reebok from Adidas earlier this year, has announced a partnership with JD Group to distribute Reebok across thousands of stores in North America and Europe. Under the non-exclusive agreement, Reebok apparel and footwear will be available in more than 2,850 stores owned by JD, including JD, Finish Line, DTLR, Shoe Palace, Size?, Sprinter and SportZone as well as their associated e-commerce platforms. The new partnership is the latest detail to emerge regarding strategies for Reebok under ABG,...
BUSINESS
franchising.com

¡Muy Bueno! It's full speed ahead for this 5-brand Mexican food franchisor

Units: 40 total for Casa Olé, Monterey’s Little Mexico, Überrito Fresh Mex, Tortuga Mexican Kitchen, Crazy Jose’s. Pete Pascuzzi has spent more than three decades in the restaurant industry, working with brands including Carl’s Jr., Hardee’s, Church’s, Long John Silver’s, and Taco Bell. He had spent 3 years as president of 300-plus–unit Falcon Holdings Management when opportunity came knocking in the spring of 2020. That’s when Houston-based MRI Heritage Brands approached Pascuzzi to become CEO.
FOOD & DRINKS
franchising.com

Beyond Juicery + Eatery Signed Agreement in Southeast Michigan

Medical Entrepreneurial Duo to Bring Healthy Fast-Casual Concept to Dearborn Heights. December 20, 2021 // Franchising.com // DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - Beyond Juicery + Eatery announced it has signed an agreement with local pharmacist Ali Saab and dentist Hussein Daher to open its newest location in Michigan. Expected to join...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Restaurant Brands#Franchises#Franchising#Saladworks#Food Drink#Woworks#The Giant Company#Greek#Giant
KTEN.com

New concept to fill empty Denison restaurant space

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A new restaurant is coming to Denison. Heritage Butchery and Barbecue will take over the former Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers location on the U.S. 75 service road south of Morton Street. The restaurant will offer pork, beef and lamb products, all sourced from local...
DENISON, TX
92.7 WOBM

A Favorite New Jersey Restaurant Opens it’s New Long Branch, NJ Location

There's nothing like gathering with friends at a neighborhood bar & grill to grab a drink or enjoy a delicious burger. There is a lot of excitement around the new location of MJ's Restaurant Bar & Grill's arrival in Long Branch, NJ. This is their eighth location in New Jersey. This is also a welcomed addition to the area, filling the void and taking place of the Sitting Duck Restaurant which closed earlier this year.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
franchising.com

Happy Joe’s Unveils Best-In-Class App and Loyalty Program

46-unit pizza chain debuts Joe’s Rewards with online mobile ordering, special offers and more. December 17, 2021 // Franchising.com // BETTENDORF, Iowa - Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is making it even easier for families and friends to create magical memories that last a lifetime with the launch of its first-ever App and loyalty program!
CELL PHONES
click orlando

Bao bun restaurant King Bao opening new location in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. – King Bao is planning to open its third location, setting up shop along Fairbanks Avenue in Winter Park. The new Winter Park location is set to open up at 1881 W. Fairbanks Ave, according to the restaurant’s Instagram page. The owner, chef Vic Nguyen, said that he hopes to have the new location open in mid-January.
WINTER PARK, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
franchising.com

Launch Entertainment Inks Multi-Unit Deal for New Locations in Florida

Family Entertainment Center Franchise Awards Multi-Unit Agreement to Clay Ritchie in Tampa. December 16, 2021 // Franchising.com // Tampa, Fla. - Launch Entertainment, an operator and franchisor of innovative, year-round family entertainment centers, is growing its presence. The franchise’s most recent deal will bring Launch’s fun-filled experience for all ages to Tampa, Florida, and the surrounding area.
FLORIDA STATE
Fast Casual

WOWorks, The Giant extend partnership, launching four stores

WOWorks, parent company of fast casual brands including Frutta Bowls, Saladworks and Garbanxo Mediterranean Fresh, is extending its partnership with The Giant company and opening four locations, including a co-branded store. The locations include two Saladworks and Frutta Bowls co-branded restaurant store-within-a-store locations, according to a press release. WOWorks opened...
BUSINESS
franchising.com

RE/MAX Sells and Renews Nearly 1,000 Franchises Between July-November 2021

New offices join esteemed network of affiliated brokers and agents. December 16, 2021 // Franchising.com // DENVER - RE/MAX, the global real estate franchisor, announced nearly 450 new franchise agreements and over 470 renewals were signed worldwide between July and November 2021. RE/MAX, recently recognized for the 13th consecutive year as the leading real estate franchise brand in the prestigious 2021 Franchise Times Top 400 survey, continues to add to its vast global network. During this period, RE/MAX also expanded the brand’s presence to Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Guyana. With the addition of Guyana, RE/MAX now has a presence in every country in South America.
RETAIL
franchising.com

Juice It Up! Named One Of America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains

Smoothie, Superfruit Bowl & Raw Juice Chain Receives High Ranking by Guests & Employees. December 16, 2021 // Franchising.com // NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Juice It Up! has been named one of America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains by Newsweek in partnership with business data platform Statista. The 2022 ranking was based on the results of an independent survey among more than 4,000 customers and employees of restaurant chains in the United States. The Southern California-based brand was one of only 10 companies recognized in the extremely competitive “Juices & Smoothies” category.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
franchising.com

Slim Chickens Expanding in South Carolina with Fresh Multi-Unit Signed Agreement

December 16, 2021 // Franchising.com // CHARLESTON, S.C. - Slim Chickens, a fast casual franchise which features dine-in and drive-thru in the better-chicken segment, announced today it has inked a deal to bring nine locations to cities throughout South Carolina. Larry and Jody Chandler will be bringing the restaurants to several key markets, including Myrtle Beach, Florence and Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy