WOWorks Continues Partnership with The GIANT Company with Four New Locations, Including a Co-Branded Restaurant Concept
Parent Company of Good-For-You Restaurant Franchises Introduces Two New Saladworks and Frutta Bowls Co-Branded Restaurants Inside Popular Grocery Store Chain. December 15, 2021 // Franchising.com // ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - WOWorks, the parent company of good-for-you restaurant brands Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and The Simple Greek, is continuing its...www.franchising.com
Comments / 0