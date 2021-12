December 16, 2021 // Franchising.com // Boise, Idaho - The Greeks are growing in Albuquerque. Gyro Shack signed a deal to expand its Greek family. The 3 unit agreement in the Southwest, secures Albuquerque and the surrounding counties for delicious gyro development. WSGS, LLC has extensive experience in full-service restaurants, food distribution, as well as restaurant equipment. The principal said, “We are excited to be partnering with such a young and unique Brand. Gyro Shack has great service, great people, and even better food! We hope to carry their vision on in the Southwest for many years to come.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 5 DAYS AGO