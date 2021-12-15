ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarlett Johansson teases future producing with Marvel

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScarlett Johansson has hinted that she will be producing future Marvel projects. The 37-year-old star portrayed Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), with the role concluding with the standalone flick 'Black Widow' this year, and studio chief Kevin Feige recently revealed that she would be returning to the...

