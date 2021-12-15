Scarlett Johansson teases future producing with Marvel

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige in a recent interview hinted that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, recently made famous in the Netflix series that ran from 2015-2018, is bound to come back. “If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil,” Feige told Cinema Blend. “Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.” There was online chatter that Cox would reprise Daredevil in the upcoming movie Spider-Man: No Way Home on Dec. 17, however the actor poured water on that rumor in previous interviews. Upcoming Disney+/Marvel series include She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel in 2022. Maybe we see Cox’s Daredevil in one of those shows. Variety previously reported that initially none of the Marvel Netflix series characters could contractually appear in subsequent Disney+ MCU series two years after the original series cancellations. However, it’s been three years since Daredevil dropped off Netflix. The third episode of Disney+’s Hawkeye, introduced Maya Lopez/Echo’s uncle off-screen. There’s some loose buzz that the series will pinpoint that relative as Daredevil villain Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin (played by Vicent D’onofrio), who in the comics is Echo’s adoptive father.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO