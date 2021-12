Both Knoxville Bowling Squads fell short in a head-to-head meet against Bondurant-Farrar on Saturday. The Panther boys lost 2723-2660. Jaxson Willis rolled a high game of 234 and Robert Sloan had a high series of 400. Coach Shaun Renard told KNIA/KRLS Sports the boys shot their best score of the season. The girls also fell short to the Bluejays 2246-1920. Paige Ludington had a high game of 173 and a high series of 345. Renard says with Ludington’s leadership and her recent signing to continue her bowling career in college, she has given her teammates something to shoot for as their careers progress.

