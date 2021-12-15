ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Why The Latest Study Saying Cannabis Is Bad For Sleep Is Deeply Flawed

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent CNN article makes you believe that smoking cannabis will impact your sleep, especially if you smoke more than 20 times in a single month. This article originally appeared on Cannabis.net and has been reposted with permission. Many people consume cannabis to help them sleep. It’s one of...

Miami Herald

Aspirin may raise heart failure risk if you have one of these conditions, study says

A new study suggests people with heart failure or any risk factors for the condition should think twice before taking aspirin. Research on nearly 31,000 people found aspirin use was associated with a 26% increased risk of a new heart failure diagnosis in people with at least one health condition, including smoking, obesity, high cholesterol, heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure.
Healthline

How Cannabis Use Can Disrupt Your Sleep

Researchers say cannabis use can cause people to get too much or too little sleep. In a recent study, cannabis users said they had difficulties sleeping, with some even talking with their doctor about the issue. Experts say the frequency of cannabis use and the dose can be factors in...
WTAX

Study: Marijuana may not improve sleep for some people

Many people use marijuana to help them relax and get a good night’s sleep, but a new study finds it may not help much. University of Toronto researchers looked at data from a 13-year period and found recent cannabis use was linked to getting both too much and too little sleep. Among those who reported using marijuana in the last 30 days, 34 percent were more likely to report not getting enough sleep, and 56 percent were more likely to report getting too much sleep, compared to those who did not use the drug. In addition, weed users were 31 percent more likely to have trouble falling asleep, staying asleep, and were 29 percent more likely to have talked to their doctors about their problems. Study author Dr. Karim Ladha says, “I think [the results] were somewhat surprising because, in our mind, anecdotally cannabis seems to help with [sleep], but…the evidence to support that notion is just not there yet.” (UPI)
Cannabis might be detrimental to sleep — new study

It’s clear that medical claims about cannabis, like improved sleep, are often used as a strawman for the attempts to get marijuana legalized. However, contrary to the popular belief about cannabis contributing to good sleep, it might actually be detrimental according to a new peer-reviewed study. There are many of...
Study: Using cannabis with other medications carries risk

Cannabis use with other drugs may come with significant risks, a new study from Washington State University Suggests. Researchers with the university looked at cannabinoids and their metabolites and found that they interfere with enzymes that help metabolize drugs that are prescribed for a range of conditions, according to a release from earlier this week.
Cannabis Use During Pregnancy May Affect Child Development, Study Says

In recent years, cannabis has been increasingly legalized across the globe, and, consequently, it has become a popular method of self-care, from balms that help provide muscle relaxation to bath products that help promote sleep. But, while many swear by the calming effects of the plant, one study is finding it’s yet another thing pregnant women may want to steer clear of.
Researchers Are Finally Studying The Effects Of Cannabis On Fitness

A new study called SPACE (Study on Physical Activity and Cannabis Effect) hopes to understand the connection that exists between working out and cannabis. Pairing marijuana with workouts is the new low-key cool way of getting high. The activity, pursued by newcomers and gym nuts alike, allows people to find more joy in their workouts, committing to them with more focus and vigor. This is all gathered through anecdotal evidence, of course.
Why Active People Turn to CBD Gummies for Sleep

Just because you do a lot of physical activity doesn’t mean you won’t benefit from some much-needed nighttime rest. People these days often struggle to sleep, and this is for a range of reasons. Sometimes, it is down to stress and anxiety, sometimes health conditions, and in other cases, it may just be a problem with getting to sleep. Whatever the reason behind the lack of sleep, it can have a serious negative impact on your life and needs to be addressed. While we all have the odd sleepless night, experiencing this on a regular basis can be a real issue, particularly if you lead an active lifestyle such as being involved in sports and fitness.
The strong connection between bad sleep, bad attitude and bad aging

Sleep is increasingly important as we age because of its impact on our physical and cognitive health. Yet it becomes harder to come by as we enter our 50s. Some studies have found as many as half of older adults find it difficult to initiate or maintain sleep. I can...
