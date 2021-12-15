Freshfields Names New Spain Managing Partner

LED manufacturer INFiLED has added to its presence in the South of Europe and appointed Alex Tomas as sales manager for Spain. Tomas has more than 20 years of experience in the AV industry within sales, business development, and marketing positions for AV companies in the Spanish market. “Alex brings...
– The two strategic partners will offer enhanced trusted cloud solutions for Spanish organizations in the public and private sectors, supporting innovation while keeping their most sensitive data confidential, secure and sovereign. – Joint offering will leverage the latest encryption, access, transparency, and data location technologies, and will be supported...
San Diego-based law firm Wilson Turner Kosmo, one of the largest certified-women-owned law firms in California, has elected Carolina Bravo-Karimi as managing partner. Bravo-Karimi, an influential litigator and sought-after workplace investigator, steps into the role Jan. 1. She joined WTK in 2008 and became a partner in 2018. “Carolina is...
Herbert Smith Freehills has appointed employment partner, Fatim Jumabhoy, into a new role as managing partner of its Singapore office, effective 1 January 2022. She also heads the firm’s employment, pensions and incentives practice across Asia. Jumabhoy represents corporates on complex multi-jurisdiction labour and employment issues including contingency planning,...
Swiss law firm Homburger, international firm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Australia’s Allens are all advising CSL on its proposed $11.7 billion acquisition of Swiss pharmaceutical company Vifor. CSL, an Australian serum manufacturer, has made an all-cash offer for Vifor Pharma, which is being advised by Switzerland’s Bär &...
Clifford Chance has elected a new global managing partner to take up the role next year. The firm’s partnership has elected Continental Europe managing partner Charles Adams to the role for a four-year term when current global managing partner Matthew Layton stands down in May 2022.
Jean-Pascal Porcherot is to become managing partner of Lombard Odier effective 1 January 2022. Within the partnership, he will be responsible for Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM), the Group's asset management division, and will continue to run LOIM together with Nathalia Barazal. He will remain based in Geneva. Jean-Pascal Porcherot...
Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has appointed Robert Lowe as General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, New York and Area Vice President, Operations, overseeing Mandarin Oriental, Boston, Mandarin Oriental, Washington DC and Mandarin Oriental, Santiago. This is a return for Robert to the New York property as he was previously Hotel Manager...
Former Wilmer chief client development officer Katherine D'Urso is moving to Freshfields. D'Urso is based in New York. The firm said it wanted to find the right candidate regardless of geography. D'Urso said the firm plans to keep its business professionals in a tight talent market by creating a collaborative...
U.K. water supply company Affinity Water has appointed its first-ever legal panel, with five firms making the roster. According to a statement, Addleshaw Goddard, Burges Salmon, DLA Piper, Hogan Lovells and Pinsent Masons have been appointed. The winning firms will be advising on regulation, the environment, energy, competition, property, employment and corporate finance.
Sheppard Mullin is postponing its office return date to Feb. 7. After Feb. 7, teams are asked to plan to be together in the office at least three days per week. The firm's new 'unplug' program offers 40 hours of billable credit for time off to associates and special counsel.
Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt has named Maureen Killoran, a corporate-commerical litigator and former Calgary office managing partner, its new national co-chair, effective Jan. 1. Killoran succeeds Dale Ponder, a trailblazer for women in law firm leadership in Canada, who is retiring at the end of this year.
There is cause for celebration as Spain has officially approved a new law that recognizes animals as sentient beings!. This new legislation will help to protect Spain’s animals from being handled and treated as though they were merely objects. It protects them from being abandoned, mistreated, seized, or anything else that could cause them mental or physical harm. The law applies to all animals, both domestic and wildlife.
The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
The emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.The UK has recorded 12 deaths from the new variant so far and 37,101 confirmed cases, prompting fears that further social restrictions could be imposed on the British public in the final days leading up to Christmas, dashing the festive plans of millions. London mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a major incident...
New partner classes at Morgan Lewis, Dechert and Faegre Drinker ballooned this year compared to last. This follows an industrywide trend, as firms aim to retain lawyers by offering more of them a path to partnership. Industry leaders said it's important to note many of the promotions do note come...
Gericó Associates, a Madrid-based marketing and business development consultancy for law firms that operate in Europe and Latin America, plans to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment starting in January. The shift comes at the request of firms, especially in Latin America, where some governments limit the amount...
Scan through the Am Law 100 rankings and you won’t be surprised to find that most firms at the top have large and well-established corporate practices. Deals and transactions are the lifeblood of many major firms. They provide consistent work, command high rates and often generate work in other practice areas, including tax, antitrust, regulatory and executive compensation.
Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan is ushering in an era of permanent remote work, announcing Monday that all its U.S. lawyers are free to work from wherever they wish. The firm becomes the first in the Am Law 100 to delink its personnel from their offices, following in the footsteps of Big Four firm PwC and tech companies like Square, Zillow and Shopify.
FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com.
Dec. 20, 2021: Alibaba Group has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality in its own operations by 2030. The company also introduced a Scope 3+ target, which will help the company achieve 1.5 gigatons of decarbonization by 2035. “We aspire to be a force for positive, innovative change in society. Our ESG strategy is predicated on our mission to be a good company that will live for 102 years and it is the vital foundation for Alibaba’s future development,” said Daniel Zhang,...
Comments / 0