ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Santa Claus is coming to town and he's busier than ever

By Jeff Dean
knpr
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's well before sunrise when Randyl Wagner wakes to make his list and check it twice. A Santa entertainer in the Detroit suburbs, Wagner is not filling his sack full of toys or preparing his sleigh. Instead, he spent a recent morning fulfilling requests for video greetings from Santa followed by...

knpr.org

Comments / 0

Related
96-5 The Fox

Exclusive Interview With Santa Claus BEFORE He Comes To BisMan

So, I recently had a chance to interview the man, the myth, the bearded wonder who spreads joy all over the world. No, I'm not talking about one of the members of ZZ TOP. I'm referring to the one and only ( well that can be argued, there may be a few more ) Santa Claus. We are quickly approaching Christmas Eve. Less than two weeks away, and Mr. Claus and his reindeer posse will be airborne. Yesterday I talked to him for about twenty minutes on the phone..
CHRISTMAS
The Suburban Times

Elves & Bells – Santa Claus is Coming to Steilacoom

Santa will be leaving the “North Pole” at approximately 5 PM on Friday, December 10 and will not be making any stops this year. Watch for Santa, Mrs. Claus, Frosty the Snowman, the elves, and reindeer spreading holiday cheer as they make their way through town. See Santa’s route through town here.
STEILACOOM, WA
Lima News

Where’s Santa Claus?

America’s labor shortage has spread to the Santa Claus economy. Like other industries, demand for workers in this sector has surged as Americans try to return to pre-pandemic life. There are about 3,000 open positions across the country for Kris Kringle look-a-likes at malls, homes and corporate events, according to Mitch Allen, founder of Dallas-based talent agency HireSanta. The dearth of Santas comes as the U.S. unemployment rate fell more than forecast last month.
LOGAN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Toys#Suburbs#Bass Pro Shop#Ibrbs
1390 Granite City Sports

Santa Claus Is Coming To Sartell Saturday

Santa Claus aka Jolly Old Saint Nick aka Father Christmas aka Kris Kringle will be making an appearance in Sartell on Saturday. Mr. Claus is scheduled to fly via private sleigh to the Sartell Coborn's location. Claus, whose schedule is incredibly busy this time of year, is setting aside two...
SARTELL, MN
peoriatimes.com

Around the Bluhmin' Town: The truth about Santa Claus

Do you believe in Santa? Yes, of course you do. Who can honestly say that there is no Santa? As we approach Christmas, there are so many reasons to believe. My uncle used to say that there are four stages of the “Santa Story.” First, you believe in Santa. Then you stop believing in Santa. Then you become Santa. Lastly, you end up looking like Santa. The big guy in a red suit is more than just some made-up token of gift giving. When people claim Christmas has become “too commercial,” they might point at Santa as the culprit. Hey, don’t blame him! We did that all by ourselves. Santa was the one who gave that one meaningful gift per child, from a sleigh, on a wintry night, with nothing but true and good intentions. We all need a little Santa in our lives.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
klin.com

Snowplow Santa Is Coming To Town

Santa Claus is coming to town with the help of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities. LTU’s Erika Hill tells KLIN News that Santa will leave the reindeer at home on Saturday, December 18th and they are giving him a ride on a snowplow. Hill says, “We are trying to spread...
LINCOLN, NE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Santa Claus isn't coming to town: Covid sparks St. Nick shortage

Christmas is just around the corner but you may struggle to spot a Santa spreading joy in the United States this holiday season. That’s because the pandemic has caused a shortage of Father Christmases, according to a booking company and Santa Claus training school. After festivities were kept to...
FESTIVAL
Your News Local

SANTA’S COMING TO TOWN..ONBOARD TROLLEY NO.85!

Wabash, Ind. – Visit Wabash County is excited to announce that Santa Claus is coming. to town…onboard Trolley No.85! To spread Christmas cheer around Wabash, Santa will. be cruising through town on Sunday, December 19 th from 4pm to 6pm. Santa will be. stopping at the North and...
WABASH COUNTY, IN
carolinacoastonline.com

COLUMN: Town of Santa Claus has the holiday spirit

Christmas decorations stay up year-round in one small town that bears the name Santa Claus. You will find it in Spencer County, which hugs the bottom of Indiana just north of the Ohio River above Kentucky. Its 2,403 residents are unified in their commitment to extend the hand of holiday...
SANTA CLAUS, IN
WDVM 25

Montgomery County Police and Santa Claus ride Harley through town to benefit The Children’s Inn at NIH

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — On a Harley Davidson, Santa and his elves from the Montgomery County Police Department rode from Germantown to Bethesda to benefit the Children’s Inn at the NIH. The Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health is a residential “place like home” for families with children participating in research studies. All […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Miami

Santa Claus Spotted Diving In The Florida Keys

KEY LARGO (CBSMiami/FKNB) – A scuba diving Santa Claus was spotted Monday in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary enjoying some relaxation with an elfish helper before the upcoming holidays. Propelled by an undersea scooter, the jolly St. Nick delivered a bit of cheer Monday to the marine inhabitants in the sanctuary off Key Largo. Spencer Slate, owner of Captain Slate’s Scuba Adventures, dons his Kris Kringle garb annually to offer underwater holiday photo opportunities and help promote awareness of an annual fundraiser for a local children’s charity, Kids in Special Situations. Christmas Day, Slate’s dive shop plans a special morning coral reef...
KEY LARGO, FL
CinemaBlend

After Disney World Guest Dies, Firefighters Explain Why They Feel Park Visitors Could Be ‘In Danger’ Over The Holidays

Theme parks can be the most thrilling places on earth for fans. But just like many other tourist attractions, they also come with their share of potential risks and dangers – even at the Happiest Place on Earth. Following a recent death at Disney World, a firefighters union has raised concerns about the potential for increased danger over the holidays.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy