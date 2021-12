Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. Our message at the ballot box was loud and clear on Question 1, and I appreciate that Maine Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Melanie Loyzim suspended Central Maine Power’s permit for the corridor until Avangrid’s pending lawsuit is resolved. A judge ruled against CMP Thursday and will allow the referendum law to go into effect Sunday. I further urge Commissioner Loyzim to suspend CMP’s permit until all court cases regarding the CMP corridor are resolved, including Black v. Cutko, the case dealing with the corridor’s crossing of Maine public reserve lands.

