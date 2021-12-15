Moderate Risk Of Severe Weather Today! The primary severe weather threats will be damaging winds and a few tornadoes.

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a showery Sunday with some sun, making for a very muggy and warm day. Most of the morning rain has ended but another round of showers will develop later Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 80s. There is now a south to southwest flow in place over South Florida which is surging in moisture from the Caribbean and Gulf waters. Plus, with daytime heating, this is the kind of weather setup that allows pop-up showers or storms. Monday will have lower rain chances but still cannot rule out an afternoon shower or two with highs topping the...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO