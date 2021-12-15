Treasures and trinkets at St. Regis Christmas bazaar

Some shoppers were there looking for the perfect present for Grandma, while at the same time some grandmothers were sitting at booths selling handmade gifts themselves. The annual St. Regis Christmas Bazaar was held on Saturday at the St. Regis Community Center. Over a dozen vendors set up tables offering a splendid variety of treasures, goodies, and trinkets.

Whether you were looking for a hand turned wooden bowl, precious stone jewelry, homemade fudge, or a colorful knitted scarf, customers were pleased with the assortment of gifts. Tables held arrangements of candles, to cowboy boots, antler earrings and holiday ornaments.

St. Regis resident Nikki Clyde stated while perusing, “I’ve been Christmas shopping this way for years, I like to buy homemade and handcrafted items for my loved ones, it just means so much more than shopping at big box stores.”

Not only is it a personal touch buying from friends and neighbors sharing their creations, but it supports these community artisans and entrepreneurs. As you walked into the community center you greeted by Keith Morris’ exquisite wooden bowls, and winter décor. Miniature lathed snowmen, Christmas trees, flower vases, bowls and cups, were on display and caught the eye of many shoppers.

Morris was at his booth with his daughter from Washington, his grandson son helped make the trees and snowmen, while grandpa just recently started making wooden kitchenware. Several of the bowls were even made from local trees. Morris shared, “This bowl right here is from up the Joe, at Gary Williams place. This other one came from a tree from Jensen’s land.” Morris owned his lathe for many years, but just recently started making and selling his creations. He confessed, “It can be pretty addicting, I’m always out in my wood shop working on things now.”

At the bazaar patrons could enjoy a warm cup of chili for lunch, catch up with friends, and even visit with Santa Claus. Organizer Eileen Wolff noted that this year they had a great turnout, even after a few vendors backed out others filled in their spots. The Community Center was full but not too crowded with a pleasant array of offerings and talents.

With the first big snow storm of the winter forecasted for Saturday, the weather may have kept some buyers at home. But even so, Wolff said, “A lot of the sellers were enjoying purchasing things from one another.” As the afternoon carried on, she was confident that more shoppers would come and go. Afterall shopping small and local this year was a shared enthusiasm amongst all who gathered at the bazaar this year.