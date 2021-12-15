Nurse wanted for sexual battery after assault of Pinellas nursing home patient, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A nurse is accused of sexually battering an elderly patient while working at a nursing home in Pinellas Park.

The Pinellas Park Police Department said in a press release Wednesday that 63-year-old William Ira Cease Jr. of Clearwater was wanted for sexual battery of a mentally defective person.

Police said Cease’s colleague reported the incident after they walked in on him sexually battering a 69-year-old woman while in a state of undress. The victim is a patient and resident at the facility, police said.

The Care Center has employed Cease as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) since April 2019, according to police.

“The Care Center at Pinellas Park acknowledges that an investigation concerning one of its former employees is being conducted by the Pinellas Park Police Department. Our community joins with the Pinellas Park Police Department in asking those with information relevant to the investigation to please come forward,” Julie Solomon, an administrator at the center said in a statement.

Investigators are now seeking Cease, as well as additional victims and more information about the case. Those with information can call the Pinellas Park Police Department at 727-369-7840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-973-TIPS.

