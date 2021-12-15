OPINION: Story Over a Cup: A Pawsmas Carol continues

Mark Shanahan is a born and bred New Yorker and a veteran actor, director and writer for the theater. He has appeared on Broadway in “The 39 Steps,” and Off-Broadway in “Tryst” and “Small World,” and his directing work has been seen across the country. Shanahan is the author of the Off-Broadway comedy, “The Dingdong,” and of “A Merry Little Christmas Carol,” as well as original radio drama for NPR, featuring Judith Ivey, Christopher Plummer, Rhonda Ross, and others. His new play, “A Sherlock Carol,” is currently Off-Broadway at New World Stages, and has been hailed by the New York Times as a “clever, crowd pleasing comedy” for all ages. It runs until January 2, 2022.
Comments / 0