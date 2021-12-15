OPINION: Story Over a Cup: A Pawsmas Carol continues

The Hero of Time’s story has stuck with me for years, often because of its lack of closure. Because he is the protagonist of my all time favorite Zelda game, Ocarina of Time, I have to admit I was both pleased and devastated when I saw his remains return in the form of the Hero’s Shade in Twilight Princess. Seeing him teach his skills to his descendent was a poignant and beautiful way to showcase one hero passing the torch to the next, which is something we don’t often see in the series. But his state as the Shade is haunting. His armor is unfamiliar, he’s missing an eye, he has the appearance of a Stalfos-like monster, and ultimately, it seems like he really did meet with a terrible fate in the end.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO