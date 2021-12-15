ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Beverage giant’s Christmassy colors created by Vinings land owner

By Thornton Kennedy
Marietta Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta Claus seemed destined to become enmeshed in the advertising of the hometown beverage company. After all, the most familiar image of Father Christmas — the portly gentleman with a twinkle in his eyes and rosy cheeks — was born out of Coca-Cola Co.’s Holiday advertisement...

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eastern Arizona Courier

B&B owner obsessed with breaking plates, creating beauty

Kimmy Henderson never considered herself an artistic person, but when a friend offered to make a mosaic for her birthday some years back, she found herself pitching in. She’s now obsessed. “I want to mosaic the whole world,” Henderson said with a laugh recently. Henderson was working for the Federal...
SAFFORD, AZ
TravelPulse

The 10 Most Christmassy Towns in America

The answer to your most burning holiday question is finally here! NextVacay did a comprehensive analysis of Google search data, Instagram posts and population and weather data to find the top ten most Christmassy towns in the United States. The analysis ranked the towns by Christmas Spirit, or the percentage...
POLITICS
Marietta Daily Journal

BILL LEWIS: Christmas in January? Might be worth a Thought.

One of my first cousins and her husband are long-haul truck drivers. Lisa and Greg crisscross the nation together through rain, hail, sleet, snow, sunshine slowdown – the whole weather gamut. Their trailer is filled with a wide variety of goods, and their cab has all the comforts of home. Which is good. Because it IS their home a lot of the time.
CELEBRATIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Frank Robinson
Time Out Global

McDonald's jumps on the sustainable bandwagon with sippy lids for cold beverages

McDonald’s has jumped on the sustainable bandwagon with its latest move to finally go strawless. On Facebook, the fast-food establishment announced that cold beverages would come with sippy lids as part of its collective movement towards a greener planet. This initiative is part of McDonald's One Last Straw sustainability...
ADVOCACY
PhillyBite

Hank's Gourmet Beverages Marks 25th Anniversary

Hank's Gourmet Beverages, the Philadelphia-based, third-generation family business which helped launch the craft soda boom in the mid-1990s, is marking its 25th anniversary with throwback labeling across its 10-flavor line. The announcement was made here today by Tony Salvatore, Partner and Chief Customer Officer of Hank's Gourmet Beverages. Hank's Gourmet...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wfxb.com

Greg’s Dramatic Reaction to Kombucha Prompts Beverage Company to Send Drinks!

Beverage Company KeVita sends Audra their latest flavorful drinks after seeing her October segment on kombuchas where Greg gave quite the dramatic reaction to his first sip. Audra sets up a tasting with the company’s newest flavors. Greg sings a different tune after experiencing the combination of strawberry, acai and coconut in a kombucha from KeVita. And was that a pitch?
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fur#Advertising#Wine#Food Drink#Coca Cola Co#Coke#South Asian#Dutch#Christians
tucsonpost.com

New color created to mark 2022

Pantone has unveiled its Color of the Year 2022, ?Very Peri?. For the first time, the shade has been created by the company, a move intended to symbolize change and transition as the world adapts to the impact of the pandemic. As the global color authority, Pantone announced the choice...
BEAUTY & FASHION
AdWeek

Here's How Pantone Landed On Very Peri as Its Official Color of 2022

As America stumbles to the end of its second year of living with Covid, it’s heartening to see the return of those much-anticipated holiday traditions that keep us feeling almost normal. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returned last month in pre-pandemic splendor, for instance. Two weeks ago, the lights flickered to life on the Rockefeller Center tree. And this Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET, PBS will air A Charlie Brown Christmas, which millions of Americans have watched annually since its 1965 debut.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mountain Xpress

WNC’s favorite bartenders share their top holiday beverages

The life of a bartender is rarely dull, but the work atmosphere gets especially active each holiday season. This year’s Xpress Best of WNC bartender winners all have witty insights about what it’s like to work behind a bar this time of year, which cocktails put them in the holiday spirit and how readers can get in on the fun.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
themanual.com

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker is Just $60 for Green Monday 2021

If you’ve been planning to purchase a coffee maker that’s affordable but still very functional, you shouldn’t miss the Keurig deals for Green Monday, which is one of the busiest shopping days for the retail industry. Keurig popularized the single-serve, pod-based coffee system, and you can enjoy its convenience and versatility with the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, which is currently available from Amazon for just $60 after a $20 discount to its original price of $80.
SHOPPING
101.5 WPDH

Opening Date Set for New Buffet Replacing ‘Cursed’ Golden Corral

Buffet lovers rejoice! The grand opening of the Hudson Valley's newest restaurant has been announced. By now, everyone knows about the tragic history of Poughkeepsie's one and only Golden Corral. When the restaurant was built in 2017 it was full of promise and potential. A beautiful, state-of-the-art building was erected on a busy stretch of Route 9 just north of the mall, complete with charging stations for electric vehicles. Sadly, the restaurant didn't live up to expectations and was plagued with management issues. Customers complained of food that was sub-par and promised buffet items that just weren't available. Stories of an overdose in the restaurant bathroom and a dispute with workers over unpaid wages contributed to Golden Corral's eventual closure.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
95.3 The Bear

Don’t Buy These Items At Walmart

Here are the top 5 items consumer watchdogs suggest we NOT buy at Walmart. The reasons not to buy vary from price to quality. It's not the taste that’s the problem. It’s the price. Walmart sells peanut butter at a higher price than other stores. The difference isn't huge but will add up over a period of time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy