Benchmark Lowers Price Target on Sell-rated Netflix (NFLX) Stock, Sees Path to $390 on Increasing Inflation

 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Benchmark analyst Matthew Harrigan reiterated a Sell rating on Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and lowered the price target to $470.00 per share from the prior $485.00. The analyst...

Netflix Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) rallied 1.19% to $593.74 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.14% to 4,568.02 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.23% to 34,932.16. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Netflix Inc. closed $107.25 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company reached on November 17th.
