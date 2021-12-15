Benchmark Lowers Price Target on Sell-rated Netflix (NFLX) Stock, Sees Path to $390 on Increasing Inflation

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altice USA to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altice USA from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.14.

STOCKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO