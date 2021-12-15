Smartlogic is the Leader in 2021 Metadata Management Emotional Footprint Report from SoftwareReviews, a division of InfoTech Research Group

New Research Shows the Effectiveness of Creative Elements vary Depending on Context, Industry and Platform. VidMob, the leading platform for Intelligent Creative, released new research that shows how the direction of a model’s eye gaze in the first few seconds of a video ad can significantly impact performance metrics, but can differ greatly based on context. The study is the first of its kind as VidMob applied proprietary AI technology to detect the specific direction of eye gaze and its relationship to ad engagement. The findings are based on an analysis of 1.1 million digital ads that ran on Facebook, Snapchat and Google between January 2018 – December 2020, and show that variation in eye gaze can influence click through rates, view rates and Return on Ad Spend (ROAS).

