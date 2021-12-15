ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Smartlogic is the Leader in 2021 Metadata Management Emotional Footprint Report from SoftwareReviews, a division of InfoTech Research Group

By prweb
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmartlogic (recently acquired by MarkLogic), the leader in Semantic AI technology, announced that it has been recognized as the Top Vendor in the 2021 Metadata Management Emotional Footprint report from SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group. The Emotional Footprint Award measures high-level user sentiment, it...

martechseries.com

martechseries.com

Mediaocean to Host “The Mediaocean Retreat” during CES 2022, a Two-Day Thought Leadership Program Featuring Top Brands, Agencies, and Media Executives

Mediaocean, the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, has released the agenda and speaker line-up for its inaugural two-day “Mediaocean Retreat,” co-produced in partnership with Beet.TV and The Room. The new event, taking place on January 5 and 6 during the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), will feature dynamically-cast...
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Radial Recognized as Leading Vendor in Order Management Market by Research Firm IHL Group

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Radial announced it has been ranked by global research and advisory firm IHL Group amongst the 2021 leaders in its recently released “The Order Management Market Research Study.” The Order Management Market Research Study provides competitive analysis and a ranking of the leading vendors in the space. Radial received strong ratings and positioning in the key areas of innovation, market strength and market share.
RETAIL
martechseries.com

Securiti Named a Leader in Report for Privacy Management Receiving Highest Score for Current Offering

“With robotic automation and ML underpinning most modules on the platform, Securiti delivers one of the strongest offerings in the market.” – Research Firm. Securiti, the leader in multicloud data privacy, protection and governance, today announced it has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Privacy Management Software, Q4 2021 report and received the highest score in the current offering category. The current offering category includes evaluation criteria such as personal data discovery and classification, individuals’ consent, privacy rights management and fulfillment, privacy compliance management, and dynamic privacy risk assessment.
SOFTWARE
insurancebusinessmag.com

Davies Group launches new division

Amid growing demand from insurers, Davies has today announced the launch of a new integrated technology solutions division. Led by senior vice president of technology solutions Jason Wolfe and CEO of consulting and technology Mark Grocott, the idea is to bring together its technology capabilities and meet the demand for digital, multi-platform customer service solutions.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

Accenture Named a Leader in ‘Data Management Service Providers: Q4, 2021’ Report by Independent Research Firm

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2021-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader among data management service providers in “ The Forrester Wave™: Data Management Service Providers: Q4, 2021 ” report, which evaluated Accenture and 11 other leading vendors across 22 criteria spanning current offerings, strategy and market presence.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

John Deere Selects Thoughtworks to Drive More Unified Digital Experiences for Global B2B and B2C Customers

Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation, today announced signing a multi-year agreement with John Deere, a world leader in providing advanced products, technology and services for customers revolutionizing the agriculture and construction industries. Marketing Technology News: GigCapital4 and BigBear.ai Announce Shareholder...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Adobe Introduces Creative Cloud Express

Adobe today launched Creative Cloud Express, a unified task-based, web and mobile product that makes it easy to create and share beautiful rich multimedia content – from social media posts and stories to invitations to marketing materials like logos, flyers and banners. Creative Cloud Express enables drag-and-drop content creation, empowering every user to express their creativity with just a few clicks. Coming from the undisputed leader in creativity, Creative Cloud Express offers thousands of high-quality templates, 20,000 premium Adobe fonts and 175 million licensed Adobe Stock images. Creative Cloud Express leverages Adobe Sensei, Adobe’s powerful AI/ML framework and the cutting-edge technology behind Adobe’s flagship applications like Photoshop, Premiere and Acrobat.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Avaya Cloud Office® Enables The Learning People to Deliver Exceptional Education Experiences for Thousands of Students

Avaya, a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and communications , is providing The Learning People, an innovative career and tech education company, with its Avaya Cloud Office UCaaS solution for more agile, flexible and scalable communication to support its long-term growth. The Learning People provide curated career counseling and online training for more than 35,000 students, many of whom have landed careers in the tech industry with the help of the company’s exceptional education and career services. The Learning People selected Avaya Cloud Office® by RingCentral, an all-in-one cloud communication solution, to enhance its customer and employee engagement, and support future expansion.
EDUCATION
martechseries.com

Trip.com Group’s Travel Content Marketing Gears up for 2022

Trip.com Group, a leading global travel service provider, hosted its 2021 Global Partner Summit in Macao where the travel Group shared the performance results and future plans of its content marketing pivot launched earlier this year. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Allison Dancy, Chief Marketing Officer at Kibo. In...
TRAVEL
martechseries.com

VidMob Research Reveals That Creative Choices Like A Model’s Eye Gaze Have Measurable Impact on Ad Performance

New Research Shows the Effectiveness of Creative Elements vary Depending on Context, Industry and Platform. VidMob, the leading platform for Intelligent Creative, released new research that shows how the direction of a model’s eye gaze in the first few seconds of a video ad can significantly impact performance metrics, but can differ greatly based on context. The study is the first of its kind as VidMob applied proprietary AI technology to detect the specific direction of eye gaze and its relationship to ad engagement. The findings are based on an analysis of 1.1 million digital ads that ran on Facebook, Snapchat and Google between January 2018 – December 2020, and show that variation in eye gaze can influence click through rates, view rates and Return on Ad Spend (ROAS).
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

STAGWELL ANNOUNCES CES 2022 PRESENCES INCLUDING LAUNCH OF STAGWELL MARKETING CLOUD

Stagwell Inc., the challenger network built to transform marketing, announced its programming and events at CES 2022, including the formal launch of the Stagwell Marketing Cloud. Stagwell’s presence includes a range of activations aimed at decoding what the technologies debuting at CES mean for marketers, brands and consumers, including:
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Boostr Launches Commissions Product for Publishers

The omnichannel CRM and Order Management platform’s new product creates revolutionary transparency in the sales process for Ad Sales Teams. Boostr, the leading omnichannel CRM and Order Management platform designed for media and advertising companies, today announced the launch of its new Commissions Product for its CRM and OMS platforms. A first for the media industry, now companies using Boostr’s CRM or OMS can automatically calculate incentive payments per seller based on their performance.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Zonos’ New Classify Tools Anticipate 2022 Harmonized System Change Disruptions

As new Harmonized System code compliance at customs looms, Zonos Classify keeps cross-border commerce up to date, accurate, and uninterrupted. Zonos, the global technology leader in cross-border commerce, announced new and expanded Classify features to help businesses that sell internationally to harmonize (or re-harmonize) their product catalogs in preparation for the 2022 Harmonized System (HS) code changes.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Wrike Releases New Capabilities To Automatically Predict Project Success; Makes Recommendations To Save Time, Optimize Resources

First-of-its-kind AI Project Risk Prediction, Smart Selectors and Search Features Aim to Reduce Errors, Improve Project Planning, and Keep Work on Track. Wrike, the most powerful collaborative work management platform, now part of Citrix, has expanded its Work Intelligence™ features to include AI Project Risk Prediction which automatically assesses a project’s potential for success, raises red flags, and recommends adjustments to improve project planning and increase the chance of timely completion. In addition, new smart assignee and mention selectors, as well as smart search capabilities, guide workers on how to effectively provide visibility into and assign work.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

TIBCO GatherSmart Enables Safe Practices for Students and Educators Throughout the Pandemic

Robust Solution Helps Schools and Colleges Create Safer Environments. TIBCO Software Inc., a global leader in enterprise data, empowers its customers to connect, unify, and confidently predict business outcomes, solving the world’s most complex data-driven challenges. Today, TIBCO announced how its advanced COVID-19 symptom-tracking solution TIBCO GatherSmart® has played an important role in supporting schools and colleges throughout the pandemic to create a safe and responsible environment for teachers and students.
EDUCATION
martechseries.com

Bright Data Announces New Vice President Of Compliance & Ethics, Rony Shalit

Bright Data, the global industry leader in making public web data accessible to all, has today announced the appointment of Rony Shalit as VP of Compliance & Ethics. In his new role at Bright Data, Shalit will lead the company’s extensive global compliance and ethics team, continuing to serve the company’s customers and partners with best-in-class compliance-driven practices to ensure they continue receiving reliable, quality-focused web data.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Stirista’s Impressive Growth Recognized by San Antonio Business Journal’s Fast Track Awards

Nearly 100% Three-Year Percentage Growth in Revenue, Stirista Ranked #15 in San Antonio’s Fastest Growing Private Companies. Stirista, the leader in data-driven SaaS marketing solutions, has been named to the San Antonio Business Journal’s Fast Track Award List, marking another outstanding company achievement. Landing the 15th spot among leading San Antonio businesses, the distinguished list measures revenue percentage growth from 2018-2021 and recognizes San Antonio’s fastest-growing private companies.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
martechseries.com

SingleStore Recognized in Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems

Evaluation Was Based on SingleStore’s Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. SingleStore, the single database for all data-intensive applications, announced that it has been recognized for the first time by Gartner in the 2021 Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems (CDBMS). “We are thrilled...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

First-Party Data: Optimization Tips for Marketers

With the demise of third-party data, brands are presented with an opportunity to invest in modern data infrastructure and build trust with customers. But, how do marketers collect and optimize first-party data through better processes? Let us explore:. For years, brands have leveraged third-party data to power their large-scale marketing...
ECONOMY

