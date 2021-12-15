ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Form 8-K Matterport, Inc./DE For: Dec 15

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MATTERPORT, INC. ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF PUBLIC WARRANTS. SUNNYVALE, Calif. – Matterport, Inc. (“Matterport” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that the Company will redeem...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Ryerson Holding Corp For: Dec 16 Filed by: Sundarrajan Alagu

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Amneal Pharmaceuticals, For: Dec 17 Filed by: Patel Gautam

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Venus Concept Inc. For: Dec 16 Filed by: PORTARO ROSS

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) /s/ Jack Smith as attorney-in fact for Ross Portaro 12/20/2021. ** Signature of Reporting Person Date. Reminder: Report on a separate...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4/A VIASAT INC For: Nov 19 Filed by: Ryan David Louis

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Genenta S.p.A. (GNTA) Prices Upsized 2.4M ADS IPO at $11.50/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Genenta Science S.p.A (NASDAQ: GNTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of hematopoietic stem progenitor cell immuno-gene therapy for solid tumors, including the lead product candidate, Temferon™, announced today the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 2.4 million American Depositary Shares, or ADSs, each representing one ordinary share, at a public offering price of $11.50 per share. Genenta also sold 720,114 ordinary shares reserved for subscription by its existing shareholders at a price of $11.50 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, including ordinary shares, are expected to be approximately $36 million before deducting underwriting and advisory fees and offering expenses. In addition, Genenta has granted the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days from the date of the final prospectus to purchase an additional 360,000 ADSs, which, if exercised, the gross proceeds from the offering will be approximately $40 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

MMTec, Inc. (MTC) Announces 5M Share Private Placement at $0.40/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MMTEC, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) today announced that on December 20, 2021, it had entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with a single investor (the "Investor") pursuant to which the Investor will make a $2.0 million investment in the Company in a Regulation S private placement. Under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, the Investor will purchase 5,000,000 common shares of the Company at a purchase price of $0.40 per share. The gross proceeds of the transaction will be approximately $2.0 million before deducting fees and other expenses. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur on or about December 30, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions for transactions of this type.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 AMERCO /NV/ For: Dec 16 Filed by: SHOEN MARK V

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. In connection with an estate planning transaction, the reporting person settled a promissory note held by the...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Fresh Vine Wine (VINE) Announces 2.2M Share IPO at $10/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE American: VINE) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,200,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $10.00 per share, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable. All of the shares are being offered by Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 330,000 shares of common stock from Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. at the initial public offering price. The shares are expected to begin trading on the NYSE American on December 14, 2021 under the ticker symbol "VINE," and the offering is expected to close on December 16, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. co-owners Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev, together with newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Janelle Anderson, are scheduled to be at the NYSE to ring the closing bell on December 16, 2021.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K EMBRAER S.A. For: Dec 31

FORM 6-K __________________________________. 30th floor (part), Pinheiros, São Paulo, SP, 05425-070, Brazil. (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F: Form 20-F x Form 40-F ¨. Indicate by check mark if...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Atkore Inc (ATKR) Announces Acquisition of Sasco Tubes & Roll Forming

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Atkore Inc. (NYSE: ATKR), today announced the acquisition of Sasco Tubes & Roll Forming Inc., a Canadian manufacturer of metal framing and related products serving the electrical, mechanical, construction and solar industries (www.sascostrut.com).
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 EQRx, Inc. For: Dec 17 Filed by: Borisy Alexis

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. On December 17, 2021, upon consummation of the transactions (the "Closing" of the "Business Combination") contemplated by...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 EQRx, Inc. For: Dec 17 Filed by: BERNS PAUL L

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. On December 17, 2021, upon consummation of the transactions (the "Closing" of the "Business Combination") contemplated by...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp (LSPRU) Prices 7.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LSPRU) a newly organized blank-check special purpose acquisition company formed as a Delaware corporation, today ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K LEGATO MERGER CORP. II For: Dec 20

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Legato Merger Corp. II Announces Separate Trading of its Common Stock and Warrants. NEW YORK, December 20, 2021—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ: LGTOU) (the “Company”) announced today that, commencing on or about December 22, 2021, holders of its units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company’s common stock and warrants included in the units. The shares of common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbols “LGTO” and “LGTOW,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Those units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “LGTOU.” Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of common stock and warrants.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Unity Biotechnology, For: Dec 17

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. UNITY Biotechnology Announces Exclusive License Agreement with Jocasta Neuroscience to Continue Development of α-Klotho Program. SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., December 20, 2021 – UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (“UNITY”) [NASDAQ: UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to slow,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K EnLink Midstream, LLC For: Dec 16

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Investor Relations: Brian Brungardt, Director of Investor Relations, 214-721-9353, brian.brungardt@enlink.com. Media Relations: Jill McMillan, Vice President of Strategic Relations & Public Affairs, 214-721-9271, jill.mcmillan@enlink.com. EnLink Midstream Appoints New Director to Board. Tiffany...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Montauk Renewables, Inc. For: Dec 13

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware. 1-39919. 85-3189583. (State or other jurisdiction. of incorporation) (Commission. File Number) (IRS Employer.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K POWER SOLUTIONS INTERNAT For: Dec 14

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. This Confidential Retirement Agreement and Release (the “Agreement”) is entered into between Kenneth Winemaster (“Winemaster”) and Power Solutions International, Inc. (the “Company”). This Agreement will be effective upon expiration of the revocation period provided in Section 11 of this Agreement (the “Effective Date”).
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Vera Therapeutics, Inc. For: Dec 17

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vera Therapeutics Announces Acquisition of Monoclonal Antibody From Pfizer to Treat BK Virus in Transplant Patients. Ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for MAU868 in kidney transplant patients; potential first-in-class. MAU868 Phase 2...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

