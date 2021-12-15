ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
﻿﻿Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) Acquires Ambrose Equipment

 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) (“Alta”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Ambrose Equipment, LLC., a privately held equipment distributor and the Northeast’s premier asphalt...

Otis Worldwide (OTIS) Reaches Agreement for Euro-Syns to Tender its Full Stake in the Cash Tender Offer for Zardoya Otis Shares

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Otis Worldwide Corporation ("Otis") (NYSE: OTIS) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Opal Spanish Holdings, S.A.U. ("Opal"), has reached an agreement for Euro-Syns, S.A. to irrevocably tender its shares in the voluntary tender offer for Zardoya Otis, S.A. ("Zardoya Otis" or the "Company") at an offer price of €7.14 (€7.07 after adjusting for announced dividends). The price of Opal's tender will be subject to further adjustments for dividends and other distributions to be declared and paid by Zardoya Otis. The offer price pre-dividends (i.e., €7.21) represents a premium of 33% to the Company's one-month volume weighted average price as of September 23, the date the offer was first announced, implying a total equity value for Zardoya Otis, including Otis' existing interest, of €3.39 billion.
Atkore Inc (ATKR) Announces Acquisition of Sasco Tubes & Roll Forming

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Atkore Inc. (NYSE: ATKR), today announced the acquisition of Sasco Tubes & Roll Forming Inc., a Canadian manufacturer of metal framing and related products serving the electrical, mechanical, construction and solar industries (www.sascostrut.com).
Systemair moves to the Large Cap segment

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. On January 3, 2022, Systemair will move to Nasdaq Stockholm's Large Cap segment. The revision is based on the average market cap value in November 2021 and includes companies with a market capitalization of more than EUR 1 billion.
Alta Acquires Ambrose Equipment For Undisclosed Sum

Alta Equipment Group Inc (NYSE: ALTG) has agreed to acquire the assets of family-owned Ambrose Equipment, LLC., expanding its construction equipment footprint to 39 locations in 10 states. The company plans to disclose the terms of the acquisition upon closing, expected to occur before year-end. Ambrose Equipment is a privately...
Livonia’s Alta Equipment Acquires New Hampshire Equipment Dealer

Alta Equipment Group Inc., a leading integrated equipment dealership platform based in Livonia, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Ambrose Equipment, a privately held equipment distributor and asphalt equipment dealer. Terms of the deal will be disclosed upon closing. The acquisition expands Alta’s...
P&K Equipment acquires Standridge

Enid-based P&K Equipment Inc. has expanded to include 20 locations with the acquisition of Standridge Equipment Co., a John Deere dealership with locations in Chickasha and Duncan. The two newest locations will join P&K Equipment’s 18 existing locations, including 16 throughout Oklahoma and two in Arkansas. P&K Equipment General...
urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) Announces Strategic Enterprise Agreement and a Long-Term Cultivation Equipment Contract

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO), a fully integrated architectural, engineering and cultivation systems integration company focused on the indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) market, today announced the signing of two new contracts involving long-time urban-gro clients.
BMO Financial Group buying Bank of the West for $16 billion

BMO Financial Group is buying San Francisco-based Bank of the West for $16.3 billion, doubling the retail footprint of BMO Harris Bank and expanding it to 32 states. The deal, announced Monday, will add more than 500 Bank of the West branches and $105 billion in assets, giving Chicago-based BMO Harris national heft and a significant entry into California, where most of the newly acquired ...
Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp (LSPRU) Prices 7.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LSPRU) a newly organized blank-check special purpose acquisition company formed as a Delaware corporation, today ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
AES Corp (AES) Acquires Community Energy Solar

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) today announced the acquisition of leading US solar developer, Community Energy Solar, LLC (Community Energy). AES has signed PPAs to deliver 4 GW of renewables in the US this year and the acquisition of Community Energy will further bolster the Company's future expansion efforts with a strong pipeline and skilled development workforce.
Ahold Delhaize announces that bol.com acquires a majority stake in delivery expert Cycloon

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zaandam, the Netherlands, December 21, 2021 – Ahold Delhaize announces today that bol.com, its online retailer in the Benelux, enters into a strategic alliance with delivery expert Cycloon. The parties intend to jointly accelerate the growth of Cycloon and share the ambition to make delivery more sustainable and social. The current management of Cycloon will be continued and the existing shareholders of Cycloon will remain involved as shareholders. The transaction, in which bol.com acquires a majority stake, is expected to be completed in the first half of 2022 and is subject to advice from the relevant works council and customary approvals. With the growth of the e-commerce and related logistics sector, challenges are increasing in terms of delivery capacity and impact on the environment and infrastructure. The partnership with bol.com allows Cycloon to substantially accelerate its mission of green and social delivery, creating a future-proof position with strong growth opportunities in a competitive market. For bol.com, the partnership ensures that a greater proportion of packages can be delivered by bicycle and that the online retail platform can offer customers the best service in delivery. Green and social With its national network of bicycle couriers and postal delivery staff, Cycloon sends mail and packages to thousands of customers throughout the Netherlands. The company already saves 1600 tons of CO2 annually and currently employs 600 people with a physical, mental or psychological distance to the labor market who receive additional guidance from a job coach. Management and shareholders remain fully committed to Cycloon's social culture and sustainable mission to grow the organization and create new jobs. Cycloon looks forward to continuing the delivery of mail and packages for current and new customers, as well as delivering packages for bol.com, after the completion of the transaction. This will include packages from bol.com itself as well as packages from sales partners who store their items in the distribution centers of bol.com. Marieke Snoek, Managing Director Cycloon: "The partnership with bol.com gives us the opportunity to make an impact on a much larger scale. We will continue to invest in our people, network and partners and this will enable us to improve and further expand the services we provide to our current and new customers. In doing so, we discussed at length the principles we stand for and continue to stand for as organizations." Accelerate sustainable and flexible delivery Bol.com has ambitious sustainability goals and the collaboration with Cycloon contributes substantially to this. Vincent Weijers, Director of Logistics & Operations (COO) at bol.com: "We are huge believers in Cycloon’s sustainable and social mission. At the same time, it is an unique opportunity for bol.com and its sales partners to accelerate the sustainability of our growing parcel delivery business and expand our delivery capacity. Next to that, we can further improve the convenience and service for our customers with flexible and smart delivery. Moving towards a sustainable and socially responsible last mile is crucial for the future of e-commerce and we will continue to work with all our delivery partners to make this happen. With a majority stake in Cycloon, we are taking another step towards our stated ambition of reducing our direct footprint to 0 grams of CO2 emissions per package by 2025." Wouter Kolk, CEO Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia, said, “I am proud of the strategic partnership we have accomplished together. It gives both organizations the opportunity to grow in a sustainable way. Investing in and improving the so-called 'last mile' of the delivery of online orders, and making it more sustainable, sits high on the agenda within our strategy. Working with Cycloon can contribute to having bol.com customers shop however, whenever and wherever they would like." Terms and process The transaction is subject to customary conditions, including approval from the relevant authorities, coordination with trade unions and advice from the works council. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022, provided all conditions are met. Four years after the transaction, bol.com will acquire the remaining shares. Cycloon will then also continue to exist as an independent brand.
Ares Management (ARES) Acquires 11.9 Million Square Feet of Industrial Assets for $1.7 Billion

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) (“Ares”), announced today that funds managed by the Ares Real Estate Group have closed on the acquisition of two portfolios consisting of 75 industrial properties totaling 11.9 million square feet. The properties were purchased from two different sellers at an aggregate purchase price of approximately $1.7 billion.
Citi Resumes Clarivate Plc (CLVT) at Buy

Citi analyst Peter Christiansen resumes coverage on Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) Acquires RotoWire for $27.5M

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB), a leading provider of player acquisition services for the regulated global online gambling industry, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Roto Sports, Inc. ("Roto Sports"), operator of RotoWire.com ("RotoWire"), a popular provider of expert fantasy sports news and advice. The transaction is expected to close in early January 2022 and is subject to customary closing conditions.
Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT) Purchases M30S Equipment from Foundry

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT), one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018, is pleased to provide the following corporate update.
Cash Incentives In Place Of Fourth Stimulus Check: Where To Find Yours

As the fate of a fourth stimulus check hangs in the balance, state and local governments are experimenting with new ways to get free money into the hands of those in need. There are no strings attached to these payouts, unlike stimulus checks. You can usually claim the recurring payment with little effort, and you can use it for anything you want. A number of cities and counties already have pilot programs in place.
Cathie Wood: My Stocks Are Now 'Deep Value,' Headed for Sky

'Our more concentrated flagship strategy today could deliver a 40% compound annual rate of return during the next five years,' Wood said. Cathie Wood of Ark Investment Management says her stocks are in “deep value territory,” not in a bubble, and should generate hefty returns over the next five years.
