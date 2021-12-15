ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

BlackBerry (BB) QNX to be used for future BMW Group driver assistance systems

 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB), today announced it has entered into a multi-year agreement with BMW Group to collaborate and develop technology for the automotive manufacturer's next-generation vehicles. As part of the agreement, BlackBerry will...

www.streetinsider.com

insideevs.com

How Is Hyundai's Hydrogen Car Bet Working Out?

For a time, there's was quite a debate about whether electric cars would make it into the mainstream. Many automakers also banked on hydrogen as the automotive alternative fuel of the future. More specifically, several brands touted future hydrogen fuel-cell cars as having the edge over battery-electric vehicles. Even when...
ECONOMY
BMW BLOG

BMW and Blackberry working on Level 2+ driving automation functions

The idea of a BMW that drives itself might seem counterintuitive, but even enthusiasts get bored from time to time covering hundreds of miles on a highway. Autonomous driving technology is also one of the domains in the automotive industry with the highest potential of growth, and we’ll be hearing more about no-hands “driving” in the coming years.
SOFTWARE
thedetroitbureau.com

BMW Hits Major Milestone in its Electrified Future

BMW board member Pieter Nota handed over a BMW iX xDrive40 Monday, marking a milestone in BMW’s car making history. “The delivery of our 1-millionth electrified vehicle marks a milestone in our transformation — and we already have the next one in our sights: We aim to break through the 2-million mark in just two years,” said Nota, who is responsible for BMW Group customers, brands and sales, in a statement.
BUSINESS
BMW BLOG

BMW Patents New Rear-Wheel Steering System

BMW models have had rear-wheel steering (also known as integral steering) for quite some time now. However, in current applications, the amount of actual steering the rear wheels can do is rather limited. Those limitations happen because of the way the rear axle is designed and they usually mean that the rear wheels can only turn up to about 5 degrees. While that definitely helps in most cases, it’s not nearly enough considering the options other car makers are offering.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Hybrids Will Get Solid-State Batteries First

Automakers are racing to speed up the development of solid-state batteries that will offer significantly faster charge times and longer ranges than traditional lithium-ion batteries used in EVs like the Tesla Model 3. To make this happen, Mercedes, Stellantis, and Hyundai Group recently joined forces with US solid-state battery developer Factorial Energy, with the aim of launching EVs with the new battery tech within the next five years.
CARS
crunchbase.com

Are Advanced Driver-Assistance Features The Future Of Self-Driving?

From the vantage point of 2021, the autonomous vehicle hubris of just five years ago is plain to see. We were told that, by now, we’d be laughing at the very idea of humans having to drive. Yet it turns out that five years and $50 billion later, we can’t all just jump into a robotaxi whenever we want.
CARS
aithority.com

BlackBerry Launches New Managed Extended Detection And Response (XDR) Service

Enterprises and Governments Now Better Able to Defend Against Evolving Threat Landscape. BlackBerry Limited announced a major update to its BlackBerry Guard managed detection and response (MDR) service to now deliver a managed extended detection and response (XDR) service. This new functionality is achieved through a partnership with Exabeam. The BlackBerry Guard managed XDR solution provides coverage beyond endpoints by seamlessly integrating Cylance® AI-powered BlackBerry® Optics, BlackBerry® Persona, BlackBerry® Gateway, and BlackBerry® Protect solutions with Exabeam Fusion SIEM and XDR solutions. BlackBerry customers will benefit from BlackBerry solutions and the Exabeam security analytics and automation platform for high-fidelity alerts and cross-tool threat hunting services that automatically correlate data from mobile devices, servers, users and networks to quickly detect potential threats in real-time, visible from a single console.
SOFTWARE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Highest Rated Car In America

The reviews and ratings of cars have become an industry. The list of the top research firms in the field includes J.D. Power, Consumer Reports, and The American Customer Satisfaction Index. Additionally, a number of media are in this field. US News, Car and Driver, and Motor Trend get revenue almost exclusively because of their […]
BUYING CARS
Interesting Engineering

What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Motorious

How The Government Canceled Classic Muscle Cars

There’s a crusade right now against American muscle cars and the V8 engines which power them. Those who seek to kill off such performance vehicles have enshrouded their movement in the aura of progress, but I’m about to show you how this was done before, proving it’s hardly a new or “progressive” movement.
CARS

