Big Freedia has settled a lawsuit she filed against her former choreographer Wilberto Dejarnetti in 2018, Pitchfork can confirm. According to court documents viewed by Pitchfork, “negotiations were successful and a settlement was reached.” The case was dismissed without costs and prejudice. In a statement shared with Pitchfork via a representative, Big Freedia wrote: “Wilberto has been a great friend and collaborator to me over the years. He is a unique talent and I’m glad that we were able to move past this dispute. We’re both looking towards the future and all the opportunity it holds for each of us.”

MUSIC ・ 16 HOURS AGO