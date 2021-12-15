ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metallic Minerals Announces Completion of Exploration Programs at La Plata Silver-Gold-Copper Project

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Metallic Minerals (TSX.V:MMG)(OTCQB: MMNGF) ("Metallic Minerals", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of 2021 exploration activities at...

www.streetinsider.com

