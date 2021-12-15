ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) Reports Second Positive Interim Analysis and Continuation of Dosing of Peginterferon Lambda in Phase 3 TOGETHER Study of Newly Diagnosed COVID-19 Patients

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EIGR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) and other serious rare diseases, today...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Reports Positive Safety Results from OASIS Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial of CLS-AX

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS®), announced today positive safety results from OASIS, its ongoing Phase 1/2a clinical trial of CLS-AX (axitinib injectable suspension) administered by suprachoroidal injection via Clearside’s SCS Microinjector®. OASIS is evaluating CLS-AX for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Reports Preliminary Results for Ongoing Phase 2 Expansion Study of CX-2029

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a leader in the field of conditionally activated therapeutics, today announced preliminary Phase 2 results in patients with either advanced squamous non-small cell lung cancer (sqNSCLC) or head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), who were treated with CX-2029 – a CD71-directed conditionally activated antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) being co-developed by CytomX and AbbVie.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MyChesCo

Chester County-based Biopharmaceutical Reports Data that Vaccine Candidate Generates Robust Immune Memory to COVID-19 and Variants

MALVERN, PA — Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) announced that data analyzing immune response following two doses of the vaccine candidate, COVAXIN™ (BBV152), from a third-party study were published on the preprint server, medRxiv. The data compared the immune memory response of 71 vaccinated and 73 naturally infected subjects with SARS-CoV-2, including variants of concern, for up to six months. The study found that COVAXIN™ (BBV152) generated a robust immune memory against spike and nucleoprotein that was comparable to that following natural COVID-19 infection for the levels of antibodies, memory B cells and memory CD4+ T cells.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edward Mills
StreetInsider.com

Passage Bio (PASG) Announces Positive Interim Safety and Biomarker Data and Advances Phase 1/2 Trial of PBGM01 in GM1 Gangliosidosis

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) recommended proceeding to additional planned cohorts in the Imagine-1 clinical study. Imagine-1 is a Phase 1/2, global, open-label, dose-escalation study of the AAVhu68 gene therapy PBGM01 delivered by intra-cisterna magna (ICM) injection in four cohorts of pediatric subjects with early and late infantile GM1 Gangliosidosis (GM1). GM1 is a rare, fatal lysosomal storage disease in which mutations in the GLB1 gene result in very low activity of the enzyme beta-galactosidase. The primary goal of the study is to first assess safety and tolerability and then efficacy of PBGM01.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH) Reports ositive Top-Line Data from Phase 2 Acute Dose Escalation Study of INOpulse for Treatment of Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Sarcoidosis

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLPH), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing treatments for cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced positive top-line data from a recently completed Phase 2 dose escalation study (PULSE-PHPF-002) evaluating the acute hemodynamic benefit of INOpulse® via right heart catheterization for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with sarcoidosis (PH-Sarc).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Zealand Pharma Announces Enrollment of Last Patient Needed for Interim Analysis of EASE-SBS 1 Phase 3 Trial Assessing Glepaglutide in Patients with Short Bowel Syndrome

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zealand Pharma Announces Enrollment of Last Patient Needed for Interim Analysis of EASE-SBS 1 Phase 3 Trial Assessing Glepaglutide in Patients with Short Bowel Syndrome. Interim analysis for the trial expected in...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) Reports Positive Topline Results from the Ongoing Phase 1/2 COMPOSE Study of Pegtibatinase in Classical Homocystinuria

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced positive topline results from the ongoing Phase 1/2 COMPOSE Study of pegtibatinase, a novel investigational enzyme replacement therapy being evaluated for the treatment of classical homocystinuria (HCU). In the highest dose cohort to date evaluating 1.5mg/kg of pegtibatinase twice weekly (BIW), treatment with pegtibatinase resulted in rapid and sustained reductions in total homocysteine (tHcy) through 12 weeks of treatment, including a 55.1% mean relative reduction in tHcy from baseline as well as maintenance of tHcy below a clinically meaningful threshold of 100 μmol. To date in the study, pegtibatinase has been generally well-tolerated.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dosing#Biopharmaceutical#Covid#Eigr#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Hdv#Dsmb#Peginterferon Lambda#Phd#Impact At
StreetInsider.com

Actinium Pharma (ATNM) Reports 72% MRD Negativity Rate in the Recently Completed Phase 1 Study of Actimab-A in Combination with CLAG-M for Patients with Relapsed or Refractory AML

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: ATNM), a leader in the development of targeted radiotherapies for patients with unmet needs today announced that updated data from the recently complete Actimab-A and CLAG-M Phase 1 combination trial being conducted at the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) was presented at the 63rd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition (ASH) that is being held December 11 – 14, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia and virtually. This Phase 1 trial was a dose escalation study that evaluated Actimab-A, a CD33 targeting antibody radiation conjugate (ARC) armed with the alpha-emitting radioisotope Actinum-225, combined with CLAG-M (Cladribine, Cytarabine, G-CSF and Mitoxantrone), a salvage chemotherapy regimen for patients fit for intensive therapy.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Reports Positive Phase 1 Data from the ALPHA Trials in Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer, today reported updated data from two Phase 1 clinical trials (ALPHA and ALPHA2) of its lead anti-CD19 AlloCAR T therapy programs (ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A) at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.
CANCER
StreetInsider.com

Gilead Sciences (GILD) Announces Yescarta ZUMA-12 Study Demonstrates 78% Complete Response Rate as Part of First-Line Treatment in Newly Diagnosed High-Risk Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), today announced primary results from ZUMA-12, a global, multicenter, single-arm, open-label Phase 2 study evaluating Yescarta® (axicabtagene ciloleucel) as part of first-line treatment in patients with high-risk large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL). This is the first study to evaluate CAR T-cell therapy as part of first-line therapy in high-risk LBCL. The study is based on the desire to utilize potential curative treatment as quickly as possible and the hypothesis that earlier use of CAR T-cell therapy when T cells are healthier may produce better outcomes. The data were presented in an oral session during the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition (Abstract #739).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

XORTX Therapeutics Inc (XRTX) Announces Publication of Mt. Sinai Study of Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. XORTX Therapeutics Inc. ("XORTX" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XRTX | TSXV: XRTX | Frankfurt: ANU), a pharmaceutical therapeutics company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, is pleased to highlight and announce the online publication of the peer reviewed paper entitled “Prevalence and Outcomes Associated with Hyperuricemia in Hospitalized Patients with COVID-19” in the American Journal of Nephrology and available at the link below.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
biopharma-reporter.com

Plant-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate reports positive Phase 3 results

Medicago and GSK’s plant-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate has reported an overall efficacy rate of 71% in Phase 3 trials: with the final regulatory submission for the vaccine to be filed with Health Canada shortly. Headquartered in Quebec city, Medicago has developed the plant-based vaccine in combination with GSK’s pandemic...
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Coherus BioSciences (CHRS), Junshi Biosciences Announce Positive Interim OS Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical Trial Evaluating Toripalimab in Combination with Chemotherapy as First-Line Treatme

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (“Junshi Biosciences”, HKEX: 1877; SSE: 688180) and Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced positive results of an interim analysis of overall survival from the pivotal study “CHOICE-01” (NCT03856411), a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating toripalimab plus standard-of-care chemotherapy as the first-line treatment of advanced squamous or non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”). This interim analysis demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in overall survival, crossing the prespecified efficacy boundary, in patients treated with toripalimab plus chemotherapy. This treatment effect was observed notwithstanding the effects of active crossover to toripalimab at disease progression for patients in the control (placebo plus chemotherapy) arm. As previously reported at the 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC), the study also met the primary endpoint of progression free survival (PFS) per RECIST v1.1 for the toripalimab arm as compared to chemotherapy alone.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) Reports Positive Interim Phase 1 Data for PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T in Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Precigen, Inc., (NASDAQ: PGEN) a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative gene and cell therapies to improve the lives of patients, today presented positive interim data at the 63rd ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition (Abstract# 825) from the ongoing Phase 1/1b clinical study of PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T® in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) (clinical trial identifier: NCT03927261). The oral presentation was delivered by David Sallman, MD, Assistant Member in the Department of Malignant Hematology at the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute (Moffitt) and a lead investigator for the PRGN-3006 clinical trial.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Helsinn Group Announces European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Acceptance for review of the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Infigratinib for Patients with Cholangiocarcinoma with Fibroblast

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Helsinn Group Announces European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Acceptance for review of the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Infigratinib for Patients with Cholangiocarcinoma with Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor 2 Fusions or Rearrangements.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) Granted Regulatory Authorization to Expand its Phase IIb Trial Evaluating Allocetra in Severe and Critical COVID-19 Patients into Greece

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, today announced that, following a review of the Company’s preclinical and clinical data, study design, and manufacturing process, Greece’s National Organization of Medicines has authorized the expansion of the Company's Phase IIb trial evaluating AllocetraTM in severe and critical COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) to sites in the country.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheAtlantaVoice

Moderna: Initial booster data shows good results on omicron

Moderna said Monday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine should offer protection against the rapidly spreading omicron variant. Moderna said lab tests showed the half-dose booster shot increased by 37 times the level of so-called neutralizing antibodies able to fight omicron. And a full-dose booster was even stronger, triggering an 83-fold jump in […] The post Moderna: Initial booster data shows good results on omicron appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

MediWound reports positive initial data from Phase 2 EscharEx study in chronic, hard to heal wounds

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) announces positive initial data from seven of the maximum fifteen patients in its ongoing Phase 2 pharmacology study of EscharEx, the company’s next-generation enzymatic debridement agent under development for chronic and hard-to-heal wounds. Shares up 2.5% premarket at $2.50. Following treatment of seven patients with either diabetic...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy